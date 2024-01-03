Zara Tindall's quirky and colourful race day wardrobe: Magic Millions mini dresses, Royal Ascot fascinators, more

Zara Tindall, the Princess Royal's daughter, was recently crowned for having "the best wardrobe of all the Royal Family," by a royal style fan.

While the former Olympic equestrian's fashion prowess is far more laid back than other royal ladies - which is no doubt a reflection of her less senior royal duties - that doesn't mean Zara's unique style and effortless fashion sense doesn't strike a sartorial chord with style fans.

One dress code the mother-of-three has spent years perfecting is her race day attire. The royal family's love for equestrianism runs deep, and Zara's commendable Olympic career stems from her mother and late grandmother Queen Elizabeth II's fondness for horses.

WATCH: Zara Tindall's immaculate racing fashion

When she's not on horseback, the royal can usually be found with her husband Mike Tindall and her three children Mia, Lena, and Lucas lapping up the atmosphere trackside and looking immaculate in doing so.

From her marvellous Royal Ascot millinery to her chilly Cheltenham coats and Magic Millions Race Day mini dresses, keep reading to discover Zara Tindall's best race day outfits through the years…

Zara's white tea dress and bright green boater © Getty Where: Where: Royal Ascot 'Ladies Day', 2022 The mother-of-three turned heads at Royal Ascot's Ladies' Day in 2022 in a beautiful satin tea dress from Laura Green. Her bright green boater hat, however, was the real showstopper. Adorned with a gravity-defying rose perched on the brim, Zara's pink and green accessory perfectly matched the candy-pink buttons on her dress.

Zara's 'Prince of Wales' faux fur coat © David Hartley/Shutterstock On New Year's Day, Zara perfected winter dressing as she and her family enjoyed a day at Cheltenham races. The royal mother-of-three debuted a new L.K. Bennett coat for the glamorous occasion - looking fabulous in her new outerwear with leather knee-high boots from Fairfax & Favor. Zara's single-breasted coat was aptly crafted from the 'Prince of Wales' houndstooth - a print that has been worn and loved by the royal family for centuries.

Zara's 'Mary Poppins' dress and boater © Getty Where: Royal Ascot, June 2023 Zara reigned supreme in the style stakes at Royal Ascot in the summer of 2023, stepping out beside her husband Mike in a stunning botanical print dress from Australian brand, Leo Lin. The former Olympian was dressed to the nines in the 'Cecelia Linen Midi Dress' which was adorned with an oriental print crafted in beautiful pastel hues. Royal style fans noted the whimsical elegance of Zara's delicate puff-sleeved dress, which was reminiscent of something out of Disney's Mary Poppins.

Zara's lemon yellow ensemble © Max Mumby/Indigo Where: Royal Ascot, 2015 Zara was sherbert lemon perfection in this playful yellow mini dress to attend Royal Ascot in 2015. The talented equestrian adhered to Ascot's famously strict style etiquette rules, pairing her fun frock with a hat adorned with blooming yellow carnations.



Zara's pinstripe suit © Tim Graham Where: Gold Cup Day at Cheltenham, 2000 Back in the year 2000, Zara's emergence into the royal fashion scene was only just beginning. The budding royal It-Girl rocked a fitted pinstripe skirt suit and knee-high boots to Cheltenham's Race Day in March 2000. As per royal style etiquette, skirts should be no shorter than four inches above the knee, but Zara appeared to turn a blind eye to that rule with her modish pinstripe mini skirt.

Zara Tindall's cranberry winter coat © Max Mumby/Indigo Where: Gold Cup Day at Cheltenham, 2022 Zara headed to Cheltenham with her rarely-seen father Mark Phillips in March 2022 and chose a perfectly suited berry-red coat for the occasion. The royal looked elegant in a beautiful berry-coloured dress coat by The Pretty Dress Company. It featured an exaggerated collar, a cinched waist with a matching fabric belt, and a pleated skirt that flared out from the hips and fell below her knees.

