Princess Anne makes first official appearance with new lady-in-waiting Dolly Maude
Members of the royal family gathered at Westminster Abbey for the Commonwealth Day service

2 minutes ago
Princess Anne walking
Sharnaz Shahid
Sharnaz ShahidDeputy Online Editor
The Princess Royal was joined by one of her new ladies-in-waiting for the first time on Monday afternoon. 

Arriving for the annual Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey, Princess Anne was accompanied by Dolly Maude, marking a sweet milestone moment for the pair.

Princess Anne and Dolly Maude© Getty
The Princess Royal arrives for the annual Commonwealth Day Service with Dolly Maude

Dolly, 51, was dressed in a chic tweed coat dress with gold statement buttons, which was styled further with a pale off-white purse and dark leather gloves. She also added a Tudor-style headpiece to her overall look. 

Meanwhile, Princess Anne looked delightful in a red overcoat which was worn over a teal blue below-the-knee dress and a matching hat. 

Last month, Buckingham Palace confirmed Princess Anne had welcomed three new ladies in waiting - including Dolly. She is the best friend to Anne's daughter Zara Tindall and the midwife, who helped to deliver her son Lucas at home in 2021. 

Princess Anne and Dolly Maude© Getty
Dolly is a close friend of Princess Anne's daughter Zara Tindall

Mike Tindall previously opened up about their son's birth on his podcast The Good, The Bad & The Rugby after he arrived quicker than expected. "Fortunately Zara's friend Dolly is, she's actually more important than I am at making sure she's been at all three of my children's births," he said. 

LISTEN: All about this year's royal health scares...

"She was there and recognised that we wouldn't have got to the hospital in time, so it was run into the gym, get a mat, get into the bathroom, towels down, brace brace brace." 

It's no wonder Mike and Zara would want Dolly at the births of their children since she has worked as a maternity practitioner for the NHS in Gloucestershire for 13 years. It's also been reported that Dolly has also worked on the maternity unit of a hospital in Sierra Leone, teaching staff basic nursing and theatre skills during a one-month stint. 

Not only that, Dolly was also Zara's maid of honour at her 2011 wedding to rugby star Mike.

Princess Anne's other new ladies-in-waiting are Lady Elizabeth Leeming and Mrs Susan Rhodes, who were appointed to the late Queen in 2017. In total, the 73-year-old is said to have 11 Ladies-in-Waiting, one of whom accompanies her on official engagements.

