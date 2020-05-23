From Princess Charlotte to Kate Middleton - all the times royals suffer from hay fever

It's hay fever season, and those dreaded symptoms - that include watery eyes, a sore throat and sneezing - haven't escaped the royal family. From Princess Charlotte to the Duchess of Cambridge, there have been many occasions where royals have been caught sneezing during outside public events in the spring and summer months.
Princess Charlotte
Charlotte still managed to look adorable when she was pictured sneezing at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's royal wedding back in May 2018. The flower girl was captured politely putting her hand over her mouth and squeezing her eyes shut as she did so, before getting back to waving to the crowds.
