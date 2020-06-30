﻿
9 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

Archie's cutest moments with his royal cousins George, Charlotte and Louis

The Cambridges first met the new royal baby at a polo match

Danielle Stacey
Photo: © Getty Images
1/9

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor enjoyed a fun play date with his cousins, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis last summer. Meghan and Kate took their children along to watch Prince William and Prince Harry play in a polo match in Wokingham in July 2019. 

The event was the first time royal fans got to see the two-month-old with his cousins in public. While William and Kate had already popped in to see their nephew shortly after his birth in May 2019, the couple waited a while before introducing their three children to their baby cousin.

The polo match was the first time the Cambridge children got to meet Archie properly. HELLO! in fact learned that George had already met his cousin by this point - but the details of that meeting were never disclosed. It's not unusual for royal children to meet their relatives much later. Back in 2014, George wasn't introduced to his cousin Mia, the daughter of Zara and Mike Tindall, until she was two months old. 

Take a look at HELLO!'s favourite photos of Archie and his cousins from their day out at the polo…

READ: Meet the Queen's adorable great-grandchildren - the next generation of the royal family

Archie snoozed in his mother's arms throughout the match, but Prince George appeared to be checking in on his baby cousin at various points throughout the day.

archie-george-meghan
Photo: © Getty Images
2/9

George, wearing a green polo shirt, was spotted chatting to his aunt Meghan. Perhaps one day we'll see the royal cousins playing in matches together, just like their fathers?

MORE: Inside Kate Middleton's family album: see photos of George, Charlotte and Louis

Loading the player...
3/9

WATCH: Cutest royal baby moments caught on camera

archie-kate-louis-grin
Photo: © Getty Images
4/9

Kate had her hands-full with a then one-year-old Prince Louis on the day, who was pictured running around the field. The Duchesses kept their cool in the shade during the match, with Kate opting for a pink patterned summer dress from L.K. Bennett and Meghan looking effortlessly chic in an olive green linen dress by designer Lisa Marie Fernandez.

At one point, Louis could be seen taking mum Kate's sunglasses off her head, as Meghan and Archie watched Harry play.

archie-louis-kate-sunglasses
Photo: © Getty Images
5/9

At one point, Louis could be seen taking mum Kate's sunglasses off her head, as Meghan and Archie watched Harry play. 

archie-kate-louis
Photo: © Getty Images
6/9

Louis provided lots of comedic moments at the match, as he toddled towards his aunt and baby cousin, wearing Kate's Ray-Ban sunglasses. 

archie-kate-meghan-louis
Photo: © Getty Images
7/9

Kate could be seen laughing while chatting with her sister-in-law, as Louis poked his tongue out and waved. 

archie-louis-sunglasses
Photo: © Getty Images
8/9

Meghan seemed amused by her cheeky nephew! The Sussexes might be living in Los Angeles now, but Archie is quite close in age to his cousins, being just one year younger than Louis. George, who is set to turn seven on 22 July 2020, is Archie's oldest cousin, while Charlotte celebrated her fifth birthday in May.

MORE: Prince George and Princess Charlotte's close relationship with royal cousins revealed as Mike Tindall gives rare insight into family life

archie-charlotte-louis
Photo: © Getty Images
9/9

Charlotte could be seen standing with Kate, Louis, Meghan and Archie during the match. She and George were also spotted playing football on the sidelines.  

