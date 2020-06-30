The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor enjoyed a fun play date with his cousins, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis last summer. Meghan and Kate took their children along to watch Prince William and Prince Harry play in a polo match in Wokingham in July 2019.
The event was the first time royal fans got to see the two-month-old with his cousins in public. While William and Kate had already popped in to see their nephew shortly after his birth in May 2019, the couple waited a while before introducing their three children to their baby cousin.
The polo match was the first time the Cambridge children got to meet Archie properly. HELLO! in fact learned that George had already met his cousin by this point - but the details of that meeting were never disclosed. It's not unusual for royal children to meet their relatives much later. Back in 2014, George wasn't introduced to his cousin Mia, the daughter of Zara and Mike Tindall, until she was two months old.
Take a look at HELLO!'s favourite photos of Archie and his cousins from their day out at the polo…
READ: Meet the Queen's adorable great-grandchildren - the next generation of the royal family
Archie snoozed in his mother's arms throughout the match, but Prince George appeared to be checking in on his baby cousin at various points throughout the day.