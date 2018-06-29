14 of the cutest photos of Princess Diana with her boys

Wednesday 1 July marks what would have been Princess Diana's 59th birthday. Her sons Prince William and Prince Harry will no doubt be thinking of their mum in private, and are not expected to acknowledge their mother's death in public.
Unlike last year, when William made a surprise appearance at a vigil and in 2017 when Kensington Palace revealed that the siblings would attend a rededication service at Diana's grave on her birthday. Harry, William, his wife Kate and their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte attended the private ceremony with the Spencer family.
In honour of Diana's birthday, we're taking a look back at the Princess' sweetest moments with her children. From personal photos and public appearances, it was clear that Diana adored her sons. They were the apple of her eye, and likewise, William and Harry have spoken lovingly about their mother.
In ITV documentary Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy, which aired in 2017, Harry said: "She was our mum. She still is our mum. And of course, as a son I would say this – she was the best mum in the world. She smothered us with love, that's for sure."