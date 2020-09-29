﻿
Photos: Duchess Kate enjoys the sunshine while meeting with parents at Battersea Park

By Heather Cichowski

Duchess Kate chatted with parents at Battersea Park in London on Sept. 22 to hear how they are supporting each other during the coronavirus pandemic.

The duchess enjoyed the lovely warm fall day in the Old English Garden and shared plenty of laughs and smiles with the group.

Scroll through the gallery (or click through if you're on desktop) to see the sweet moments from Duchess Kate's royal engagement at Battersea Park.

Photo: © Jack Hill - WPA Pool/Getty Images

The sun was shining bright and the flowers were still blooming when Kate stepped out to the London park.

She was greeted by Peter Grigg of Home-Start, a local community network of trained volunteers that assist families during difficult times, including COVID-19.

Photo: © Jack Hill - WPA Pool/Getty Images

The duchess gave a socially distanced greeting to Morgan Alex Cassius and her six-month-old daughter, Makena Grace. Kate used her sunglasses to have a sweet moment with the little girl.

Photo: © JACK HILL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The group, composed of key organizations and parents, sat on wooden benches against the gorgeous green foliage to chat about the positive impact of parent-powered initiatives.

Photo: © Jack Hill - WPA Pool/Getty Images

The Duchess of Cambridge grinned wide as she spoke with everyone.

Photo: © Jack Hill - WPA Pool/Getty Image

The mom of three wore pink pants from Marks & Spencer paired with a white short-sleeved top, white Superga sneakers and Ray Ban sunglasses.

Photo: © Jack Hill - WPA Pool/Getty Images

She accessorized with dainty jewelry, including a Spells of Love Double Strand Beaded Satellite Chain, golden hoop earrings, a watch, a bangle and her blue sapphire and diamond engagement ring.

Her necklace was the Personalised Gold Three Layered Disc Necklace ($169.93) from All the Falling Stars, an Irish jewelry company based in County Galway. The special, personalized piece featured the initials of her three children!

Photo: © Jack Hill - WPA Pool/Getty Images

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

