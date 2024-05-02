Duchess Sophie nails country chic in unexpected boots and floaty dress

Duchess Sophie flew back from Ukraine on an official royal engagement in time for the Royal Windsor Horse Show.

The Duchess of Edinburgh, 59, was seen arriving at the FEI Dressage Grand Prix at Windsor Castle looking radiant in an appropriately on-brand countryside chic look with her characteristic touch of elegance.

© Getty Duchess Sophie arrived to watch the FEI Dressage - Grand Prix on day 1 of the 2024 Royal Windsor Horse Show

The royal was seen recycling her 'Ponte Fit + Flare Midi Dress with Ponte-Jersey Tailoring' from Me + Em which featured a collared neckline, a button-down bodice, and a floaty shin-grazing skirt.

© Getty Duchess Sophie carried her Isabel Marant bag

The navy dress was complemented by her unexpected navy suede ankle boots, the 'Arizona' style from Penelope Chilvers. The mother-of-two usually opts for a knee-high pair so it was a welcomed departure to see the Duchess in a more casual ankle style.

© Getty The Duchess of Edinburgh looked relaxed at the Royal Horse Show

Breaking up the navy was her fitted light brown blazer which had a subtle navy check pattern and featured zip detailing around the hem. Sophie was also seen carrying her beautiful 'Oskan Moon Stud-Embellished Leather Shoulder Bag in Cognac' from Isabel Marant which added warmth to the look.

Dainty gold earrings and a matching pendant with a fine chain rounded off her look and her hair and makeup were similarly understated for a daytime-appropriate aesthetic.

© Getty Sophie wore a Max Mara dress

The Duchess' outing in Windsor follows her recent visit to Ukraine as the first British royal to do so since the Russian invasion. She flew over to demonstrate solidarity with those impacted by the war, as a continuation of her work supporting survivors of conflict-related sexual violence.

She was seen wearing the 'Fedra Floral Silk Crêpe de Chine Maxi Dress' from Max Mara which featured an oversized floral print and fitted waistline as she gave a speech during a reception at the residence of the Ambassador of the United Kingdom to Ukraine, Martin Harris, in Kyiv.

© Getty Sophie gave a speech during a reception at the residence of the Ambassador of the United Kingdom

Earlier that day, Prince Edward's wife accompanied the First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska to a visit to the St Sophia Cathedral in Kyiv and visited the UNFPA office to meet with war victims, before a trip to the family centre of the 'Save Ukraine' NGO in Irpin.

© Getty Sophie visits the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) office

She chose an elegant look for the poignant occasion, opting for a brand new printed cotton dress from Etro which featured a colourful floral print, a tiered ruffled skirt, and an open collar neckline.

© Getty The Duchess of Edinburgh Sophie signed the guests book as she visits the Saint Sophia Cathedral

Her hair was swept up into a low updo and she rounded off her look with the 'Ginny' clutch from Sophie Habsburg and white buckled flats from Nicola Sexton.

© Getty The Duchess of Edinburgh with the First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska

During her trip, Ukrainian Railways thanked the Duchess for her support via a post on X (formerly Twitter) where Sophie posed in a khaki shirt and white skinny jeans with two railways staff members.

© X / Ukrainian Railways Sophie travelled with Ukrainian Railways

"Yesterday, Sophie Helen, Duchess of Edinburgh came to Ukraine by train," the caption read. "We are sincerely grateful to our international partners for their support, sympathy, and desire to help Ukraine overcome the consequences of the war."