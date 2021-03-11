﻿
7 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

Prince William says royals are 'not racist' after Harry and Meghan's Oprah interview

William and Kate visited a school in east London

Prince William says royals are 'not racist' after Harry and Meghan's Oprah interview
You're reading

Prince William says royals are 'not racist' after Harry and Meghan's Oprah interview

1/7
Next

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have one intimate wedding memento displayed at home
Danielle Stacey
Prince William says royals are 'not racist' after Harry and Meghan's Oprah interview
Photo: © Getty Images
1/7

The Duke of Cambridge addressed allegations of racism from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's interview with Oprah Winfrey as he and wife Kate made their first public appearance on Thursday. 

William told a reporter: "We're very much not a racist family."

When asked if he had been in touch with his brother Harry, the Duke added: "No I haven’t spoken to him yet but I will do."

Buckingham Palace released a statement on Tuesday night in response to Harry and Meghan's interview, in which the Duchess had claimed that Prince Harry told her about a conversation with a family member where there were "concerns" over Archie's skin tone when he was born.

The statement on behalf of the Queen read: "The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan. 

"The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning.  While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately.

"Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members."

READ: 15 most surprising revelations from Prince Harry and Meghan's Oprah interview

Loading the player...
2/7

WATCH: Prince William says royals are 'not racist' after Harry and Meghan interview

Prince William says royals are 'not racist' after Harry and Meghan's Oprah interview
Photo: © Getty Images
3/7

William and Kate's first outing was to School21 in Stratford, to highlight the rollout to secondary schools of a Mentally Healthy Schools, an initiative launched by Kate in 2018.

The Duchess looked elegant in a bubble gum pink coat from Max & Co, with a matching scalloped jumper from Boden and black trousers. 

Keep clicking for more photos...

Prince William says royals are 'not racist' after Harry and Meghan's Oprah interview
Photo: © Getty Images
4/7

In the first week of students being back in class since before Christmas, William and Kate heard how children at the state-funded school for pupils aged between four and 18 will have access to lessons on tackling anxiety and depression.

The classes are on a website funded by an initial £800,000 grant from the Royal Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry, which Kate unveiled on a visit to Roe Green Junior School in Kingsbury, north West London, three years ago.

MORE: 24 photos that show just how close Kate Middleton is to her royal in-laws

Prince William says royals are 'not racist' after Harry and Meghan's Oprah interview
Photo: © Getty Images
5/7

William and Kate talked to the children in the playground during their play session. Some were digging for a treasure in a sand pit. 

"Have you found any treasure yet?" Kate asked the pupils. 

She also asked the children what it was like to be back at school: "Is it fun to be back with all your friends?"

The Cambridges recently returned to London after spending lockdown at their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall. Their eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, are believed to have gone back to their classrooms at Thomas's Battersea in south west London earlier this week. 

MORE: Kate Middleton finally shows previously unseen photo of George, Charlotte and Louis

Prince William says royals are 'not racist' after Harry and Meghan's Oprah interview
Photo: © Getty Images
6/7

Meanwhile, William helped one little girl to build a wall with some construction blocks. 

He joked he had been taking orders from the construction manager.

"I was just doing what I was told," he said to laughter from teachers.

Prince William says royals are 'not racist' after Harry and Meghan's Oprah interview
Photo: © Rex
7/7

Earlier in the day, William and Kate had been spotted driving to the engagement in their car. 

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...

Activate HELLO! alerts and find out about everything before anyone else.