Kate Middleton finally shows previously unseen photo of George, Charlotte and Louis The Cambridges recently returned to London from Norfolk

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge had been residing at their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall, during lockdown before recently returning to London for their eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, to return to school.

Prince William and Kate have been giving royal fans a glimpse of their working from home set-up during their Zoom calls with charities and their patronages.

The Queen gave permission for the Cambridges to use nearby Sandringham House for their work calls and the couple added personal touches to the space, including a previously unseen photo of their children.

While fans have previously spotted the frame of George, seven, Charlotte, five, and two-year-old Louis, the full image could not be seen until Kate's most recent video call with Jasmine Harrison, the youngest woman to row solo across the Atlantic.

The portrait of the children on the right-hand side of the console table behind the Duchess shows George in the centre with his arm around his little brother Louis.

The new photo of the Cambridges' children could be seen during Kate's call

Charlotte is pictured on the right-hand side of the photo, and although it's not clear when the image was taken, it looks as if it's from George's seventh birthday celebrations last summer.

If that's the case, keen photographer Kate is usually the one to take official portraits of her children and is likely to have taken the previously unseen family snap.

Also spotted on the console table behind Kate were family photos that royal fans are already familiar with, including George and Charlotte on the Princess' first day of school at Thomas' Battersea.

A central image is of Kate cooing over her youngest child, Prince Louis, at her garden at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show in 2019.

Another framed photo is from Princess Charlotte's christening, while a solo portrait shows Prince William during a trip to Africa in September 2018.

