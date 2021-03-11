Kate Middleton stuns in dreamy bubblegum pink outfit for new appearance

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

We're seriously swooning over the Duchess of Cambridge's latest look, after she stepped out with Prince William at an East London School on Thursday.

Kate looked beautiful in her bold pink look, wearing a chic new Max & Co coat layered over a pretty scalloped knit from one of her favourite British high street brands, Boden.

MORE: Boden's dreamy polka dot dress totally reminds us of Princess Diana

The gorgeous jumper costs £65 from the brand, and is currently still in stock online, though no doubt it will fly off the shelves. The Duchess styled her look with her hair in a ponytail, adding classic black trousers and a quilted clutch to the outfit.

Kate wowed in her bold pink look

William and Kate met pupils and staff at School21 in Stratford, East London, to highlight the rollout to secondary schools of a Mentally Healthy Schools, an initiative launched by Kate in 2018.

MORE: Kate Middleton wows in navy for Commonwealth Day appearance

Loading the player...



WATCH: Prince William says royals are 'not racist' after Harry and Meghan interview

It is their first public engagement since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex gave their big interview to Oprah on Sunday night.

Scalloped jumper, £65, Boden

In the first week of students being back in class since before Christmas, the royal couple heard how children at the state-funded school for pupils aged between four and 18 will have access to lessons on tackling anxiety and depression.

READ MORE: Prince William and Kate Middleton's home has a secret optical illusion – can you spot it?

Max & Co Runaway Classic coat, £339.99, Zalando

The classes are on a website funded by an initial £800,000 grant from the Royal Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry, which Kate unveiled on a visit to Roe Green Junior School in Kingsbury, north West London, three years ago.

SHOP SIMILAR: Coat, £20, Boohoo

SHOP SIMILAR: Pink coat, £69.99, Mango

Speaking to reporters, Prince William broke his silence on the recent news stories surrounding his family, adding that he hadn't yet spoken to his brother, but planned to. He added: "We're very much not a racist family."

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.