31 sweet photos of Princess Eugenie to celebrate her birthday

Princess Eugenie celebrates her 31st birthday on 23 March and and it will be her first birthday as a new mother with her baby son August.
The royal is the youngest daughter of the Duke of York and Sarah Ferguson and was born at the Portland Hospital in London in 1990. Eugenie is one of the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh's grandchildren and she is currently tenth in line to the throne, after her older sister Princess Beatrice.
The Princess has a full-time job working as a director for the Hauser & Wirth art gallery in London, but she also has a number of royal patronages, including the Big Cat Sanctuary, The European School of Osteopathy and Teenage Cancer Trust.
She and long-term boyfriend Jack Brooksbank announced their engagement in January 2018 and were married in the October at St George's Chapel, Windsor.
As Eugenie celebrates her birthday, HELLO! shares the best photos from her childhood to now.
