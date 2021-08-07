11 times royal parents cheekily bent the rules for their children

The royal family are an example of model citizens always on their best behaviour and knowing exactly what to do and what to say when. However on occasion, the royals bend the rules.
Over the years, they have gone against protocol or the expected norm for their children, but they usually have a very good reason. Let's take a look at all the times these royal parents have let their brood do things other children simply wouldn't be allowed to...
Prince George's late night
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's eldest child, Prince George, got the opportunity of a lifetime when he attended the Euro 2020 final between England and Italy on Sunday 11 July.
The game kicked off at 8pm on the night and ended up going into extra-time and then a penalty shootout, meaning it was quite a late night for the young Prince!
Ordinarily, it would have been a school night but George and Charlotte were luckily already on their summer holidays by that point.
Sadly, England lost to Italy on penalties, and William was spotted consoling his son.