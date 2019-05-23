Kate Middleton's garden is a HIT as fans queue for TWO hours to see it It's the only garden with a queue

The Duchess of Cambridge's Back to Nature garden at the 2019 RHS Chelsea Flower Show has become the main attraction this year, with fans queuing up for more than two hours to view it. Botanical and royal fans have taken to Twitter over the last week to share their experiences at seeing the stunning creation, with many sharing their long wait to get in.

"2 hour queue to see Kate Middleton’s garden," one user wrote, while another posted: "This is the Duchess of Cambridge @The_RHS @NHSuk children’s garden at #ChelseaFlowerShow - the only one with a queue! #LovetheNHS."

Loading the player...

WATCH Prince William and the kids visit Kate's stunning garden

Kate's stunning garden, which she co-created with landscape architects Andrée Davies and Adam White, features a rustic den and a campfire and swing seat, hanging below the garden's centrepiece, a high platform tree house.

READ: Why Kate's garden won't win an award at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show

Not only is it fan-approved but Prince William and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, have all given it the thumbs up after they went to a private viewing over the weekend. On Sunday, whilst visiting the garden ahead of the show's opening, Prince William asked five-year-old George, who is third-in-line to the throne, what he would rate the garden out of ten. "How many marks out of ten would you give it, with ten being the highest," said William, to which George replied whilst swinging on a rope: "Twenty." Rather impressed, Prince William then remarked: "Twenty out of ten? That's pretty good."

Speaking to celebrity gardener Monty Don, Kate explained she hopes her work will inspire families to get in touch with nature. "There's an amazing fact I learnt recently that 90 per cent of our adult brains are developed before the age of five," she shared. "And really what a child experiences in those really early years directly affects how the brain develops and that’s why I think that it’s so important that all of us, whether we’re parents or carers or family members, really engage in quality time with children and babies from a really, really young age."