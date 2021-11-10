During her visit, Kate was reunited with the individuals she photographed – Stephen Frank BEM and Yvonne Bernstein.
The Duchess previously said that she was "honoured" that her photographs have been included as part of the exhibition.
Generations: Portraits of Holocaust Survivors (6 August 2021 to 9 January 2022) aims to honour the victims of the Holocaust and to celebrate the full lives that survivors have built in the UK, whilst serving as a reminder of our collective responsibility to ensure their stories live on.
It includes photography by 12 leading contemporary photographers and has been created in partnership with IWM, Holocaust Memorial Day Trust, the Royal Photographic Society, of which the Duchess is Patron, Jewish News and Dangoor Education.