The Duchess of Cambridge has contributed to a new exhibition

The Duchess of Cambridge stepped out to open two new galleries at the Imperial War Museum on Wednesday.

Kate officially opened The Second World War Galleries and The Holocaust Galleries at the London Museum, and she also viewed a very special exhibition that she contributed to.

The Duchess took two photographs of Holocaust survivors and their grandchildren last year to mark 75 years since the end of the Holocaust, which have been featured in the Generations: Portraits of Holocaust Survivors exhibition.

The Duchess, wearing a repeat Alexander McQueen military-style blouse with a navy Catherine Walker coat and trousers, viewed the IWM's new Second World War Galleries, which display over 1,500 collection items from 80 countries that bring to life the impact of the Second World War on millions of people.

She then visited The Holocaust Galleries, which tell the individual stories of some of the six million Jewish people murdered in the Holocaust through over 2,000 photos, books, artworks, letters and personal belongings. 

The Duchess displayed a poppy on her coat ahead of Remembrance Day on Thursday. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridges are among the royals to have updated their social media accounts to mark Remembrance Week. 

During her visit, Kate was reunited with the individuals she photographed – Stephen Frank BEM and Yvonne Bernstein.

The Duchess previously said that she was "honoured" that her photographs have been included as part of the exhibition. 

Generations: Portraits of Holocaust Survivors (6 August 2021 to 9 January 2022) aims to honour the victims of the Holocaust and to celebrate the full lives that survivors have built in the UK, whilst  serving as a reminder of our collective responsibility to ensure their stories live on.

It includes photography by 12 leading contemporary photographers and has been created in partnership with IWM, Holocaust Memorial Day Trust, the Royal Photographic Society, of which the Duchess is  Patron, Jewish News and Dangoor Education. 

Kate took the powerful images of Yvonne Bernstein and Steven Frank at Kensington Palace in January 2020, marking 75 years since the end of the Holocaust.

The Duchess said at the time that Yvonne and Steven were "two of the most life-affirming people" she had ever met and that their stories would stay with her forever.

The Duchess was given a tour of the two new galleries during her visit. 

