Prince William and Kate Middleton go head-to-head as they watch rugby match - best photos

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge showcased household rivalry as they cheered for opposing teams at the England vs Wales Six Nations match at Twickenham Stadium on Saturday.
It marked Kate's first match since becoming patron of the Rugby Football Union earlier this month. Prince William has been patron of the Welsh Rugby Union since 2016.
The Cambridges were greeted by Jeff Blackett, President of the Rugby Football Union, and Gerald Davies, President of the Welsh Rugby Union upon arrival at the stadium.