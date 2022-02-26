Prince William and Kate Middleton go head-to-head as they watch rugby match - best photos

﻿
7 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

The Cambridges watched England vs Wales in the Six Nations

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge showcased household rivalry as they cheered for opposing teams at the England vs Wales Six Nations match at Twickenham Stadium on Saturday.

It marked Kate's first match since becoming patron of the Rugby Football Union earlier this month. Prince William has been patron of the Welsh Rugby Union since 2016.

The Cambridges were greeted by Jeff Blackett, President of the Rugby Football Union, and Gerald Davies, President of the Welsh Rugby Union upon arrival at the stadium.

William was dressed smartly in a suit, while Kate looked elegant in a large check coat.

Prior to kick off, the Cambridges also spoke to representatives of the RFU's community game, including volunteers and RFU council members.  

Upon their arrival at the stadium, the Duke encouraged his young son to shake hands with the representatives that were present.

Prince George was in attendance for his first-ever live rugby match. We wonder whether he chose to support William or Kate's team during the match.

The young royal has already been to a few sporting events, watching some of England's matches during last years Euros tournament.

The royal appeared to be having a great time at the match, played at Twickenham Stadium!

The Duchess was announced as the new patron of the RFU and the Rugby Football League earlier this month, taking over the roles from her brother-in-law, Prince Harry.

