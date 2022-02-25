Kate Middleton's secret outing to Prince Harry's favourite pub revealed

The Duchess of Cambridge can often be seen on the school run taking Prince George and Princess Charlotte to their school in Battersea, and it appears she has struck up friendships with fellow parents as a result.

Kate – who has this week been in Copenhagen on an individual royal visit – reportedly joined fellow parents from Thomas's School for drinks at a local pub last week with "no fuss or fanfare".

According to Richard Eden for the Daily Mail, Kate was spotted enjoying a drink with friends at the Hollywood Arms in Chelsea. The pub was an old favourite of Prince Harry's before he met Meghan, and he was apparently such a regular there that he even had his own 'royal' entrance at the back of the building.

Despite their royal status, Prince William and Kate take their children to and from school as much as possible, in the hope of giving them some "normality". It is an approach that has no doubt helped them to connect with fellow parents at the school, which charges up to £23,000 a year to attend.

The Duchess of Cambridge joined fellow school parents for drinks at the pub

Like Prince Harry, Kate has been a longtime visitor of the west London pub, and previously joined her fellow school mums for a meet and greet there shortly after Princess Charlotte started school.

However, the Duke of Sussex hasn't visited for some time following his move to the US, where he now lives in Montecito with Meghan and their two children, Archie, two, and Lilibet, eight months.

The pub Kate visited is also a favourite of Prince Harry's

It was recently revealed that Harry no longer feels safe in the UK since he and Meghan lost their taxpayer-funded police protection in the aftermath of stepping back from royal duties in January 2020.

In a High Court hearing it was confirmed that the Duke of Sussex wants to bring his children to visit friends and family, but feels they are "unable to return to his home" because it is too dangerous.

