Duchess Kate and Prince William 'eye up new prep school' for Prince George outside of London

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are reportedly looking at new schools for Prince George as they get serious about relocating outside of London.

Kate and Prince William are believed to be looking at alternatives to Thomas's School in Battersea and are said to be particularly impressed by independent preparatory school Lambrook, near Ascot, according to the Daily Mail, with the royals hoping to enrol the eight-year-old this September.

George's sister, Princess Charlotte, six, is expected to stay at Thomas' Battersea where she is "super happy and settled", and it is believed that she will be joined by her younger brother, Prince Louis, three, in the future.

Alongside Lambrook, the royal couple is believed to have also looked at Ludgrove, the all-boys Berkshire boarding-only school where William and his brother, Prince Harry, went from the ages of eight to 13.

The couple has also been spotted at private St Andrew's School in Pangbourne, where Kate was a pupil and later boarded part-weekly.

Lambrook School is said to be a favourite among the couple for Prince George

News of George's possible new school comes amid reports that Kate and William have looked at several potential new family homes on the Queen's Berkshire estate in the hope of living in the Royal Borough at weekends and holidays.

The Windsor location is also near Kate's family home in Bucklebury, a seven-bedroom Grade II-listed Georgian property where her parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, still live.

Lambrook has 52 acres of grounds and playing fields

Reports of the family's relocation hopes were first revealed last year, but their plans are said to be "progressing rapidly" as they are keen to give their children as normal childhoods as possible before the couple accede to the throne.

The family currently have a main royal base in London, Apartment 1A, which is located within Kensington Palace and works as a home-office setup.

The royals have also been spotted at Ludgrove, a private boarding school where William and Harry went

They also have a countryside bolthole in Norfolk, Anmer Hall, which is where they spent a lot of time amid the coronavirus pandemic.

It is strongly reported that their Kensington Palace base – where they also have their charitable Royal Foundation – will remain their weekday base for work purposes, so their offices will stay in the capital regardless of this possible new home.

