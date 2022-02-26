Kate Middleton wows in glamorous coat as she attends Six Nations match The royal looked gorgeous

The Duchess of Cambridge looked breathtaking while watching the England vs Wales Six Nations match and fulfilling her duties as the Patron of the Rugby Football Union. From state visits to sports events, Kate knows how to compose an elegant outfit.

The 40-year-old attended the event alongside The Duke of Cambridge, Patron of the Welsh Rugby Union, at Twickenham Stadium in London wearing a very stylish check coat embellished with gold buttons, as she cleverly dressed for the colder temperatures.

The royal wore her long brown locks down, and opted not to go for any accessories for her gorgoues look. But during the game, she did don a scarf that bore the English rose.

Kate recently provided fans with a host of divine outfits during her trip to Copenhagen. The royal touched down at the airport wearing a bold Zara blazer teamed with black trousers, white shirt and heels. The lovely looks didn’t stop there, as on the royal's second day visiting a Forest Kindergarten, she sported a luxurious casual look, consisting of cream roll neck, Seeland jacket and jeans.

Kate looked so glamorous at the event

Royal fans spotted similarities between Kate and late mother-in-law Princess Diana's style later on in the day, when The Duchess changed into an undeniably elegant Catherine Walker coat and heels as she met with Crown Princess Mary of Denmark. Together, the two caused a stir with their impeccable fashion sense.

Earlier this month, Kate showcased her rugby skills at Twickenham Stadium. The 40-year-old made her debut as the new royal patron of the Rugby Football Union and Rugby Football, taking over the role from Prince Harry. Kate laughed as she took part in a line-out play, being hoisted into the air by professional players.

The royal is known for her vigor when taking part in royal duties. Whether visiting children's development organisations, playing on the rugby field or watching from the sidelines, Kate always participates whole-heartedly while looking absolutely flawless.

