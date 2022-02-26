Royal Style Watch: From Kate Middleton's must-see Zara blazer to Lady Kitty Spencer's lace slip

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

A jam-packed lineup of royal outings means one this is for certain – we're in for a fashion feast. From high street brands such as Zara to luxury labels like Dolce and Gabbana, our royal ones-to-watch offered up a host of dreamy outfits.

Once again, The Duchess of Cambridge led the style brigade. A red Zara blazer look was particularly noteworthy, in addition to a grey wool Catherine Walker coat that epitomized simple sophistication. The list wouldn't be complete without mention of Queen Letizia of Spain, whose impeccable taste never looks anything less than flawless.

From leopard print to pinstripe, leather to lace, keep scrolling to discover which royal outfits prevailed this week…

The Duchess of Cambridge

Kate Middleton has mastered the art of trendsetting. The royal stepped out in a red Zara blazer, feminine white frill neck blouse, straight leg black trousers and a black leather Aspinal bag during her trip to Copenhagen. A pearl necklace adorned her neck, matching a pair of classic pearl earrings which elevated the look.

Kate visited Denmark in order to learn how the country has become a world leader in its approach to early childhood development and looked effortless during the process.

Queen Letizia of Spain

The ultimate style-muse, Queen Letizia never fails to woo audiences with her fashion choices. Her most recent sighting attending an opening gala commemorating the death of Antonio de Nebrija at the Royal Theatre in Madrid provided fans with a new outfit to obsess over.

Queen Letizia looked timelessly elegant in a failproof black dress with quarter-length sleeves and black heels. Whether sporting daring red or monochrome hues, the royal always looks picture perfect.

The Duchess of Cambridge

Kate kicked off the second day of her Copenhagen trip wearing a casual cream roll neck jumper, black jeans and Seeland jacket. The royal, who was visiting Forest Kindergarten, accessorised with a simple pair of gold hoop earrings and black belt, wearing her tussled brunette blow-dry down.

The Duchess looked radiant in the country chic attire while learning about a teaching concept where children have lessons that focus on developing their social and emotional skills, in addition to their academic achievements.

Lady Kitty Spencer

From runway to royal duties, Lady Kitty Spencer also has a new style up her Dolce and Gabbana sleeve. The blonde beauty attended Perfect Magazine's party during London Fashion Week wearing a leopard print lace slip dress from the luxury label. Lady Kitty has become the designer brand's It-girl and has even walked the runway for the Italian design duo.

She layered a leather jacket over the look, while posing alongside her twin sisters Amelia and Eliza, who glittered in cut-out maxi dresses.

Queen Letizia of Spain

One for the spring style moodboard, Queen Letizia's pinstripe power suit is a concoction of masculine majesty and evergreen sophistication. The Spanish royal visited the ARCO Fair in Madrid, looking breathtaking while perusing the innovative artworks that the International Contemporary Art Fair displayed.

Perhaps one of our favourite outfits yet, the navy pinstripe suit features sharp eighties shoulders, cinch waist tie belt and statement lapels. The queen scraped her hair into a tight bun, pairing the look with some navy high heels to perfect the power suit aesthetic.

The Duchess of Cambridge

Kate was spotted wearing another delectable look during her trip to Copenhagen. She received an official welcome from Denmark's Queen Margrethe on the second day of the visit, wearing a divinely tailored Catherine Walker coat in grey wool and cashmere.

Featuring black lapels and cuffs, the garment redefined military chic with its sharp tailoring that emulated the silhouette of an 18th-century naval frockcoat.

Crown Princess Mary of Demark

Crown Princess Mary of Demark doubled the dress inspiration as she strolled next to Kate Middleton during the British royal's visit to Copenhagen. The Danish royal wore a gently striped, white collarless coat with frayed hems, black dress, scarf, tights and leather gloves, complementing Kate's subdued military-esque attire.

The 50-year-old accesorised with pearl drop earrings and waved to delighted onlookers.

Lady Amelia Windsor

Lady Amelia Windsor was spotted on the front row of the Del Core fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week, wearing an outfit that fused youthful edge with conventional floral femininity. She wore a red floral mini dress with cut-out v-neck detailing and an asymmetric wrist cuff while clasping a black clutch bag.

The high society sweetheart join other notable guests on the front row, flaunting an unmissable pair of black knee-high biker boots that added a touch of grit to the look.

Queen Rania of Jordan

Queen Rania of Jordan shared a photo of an undeniably elegant look on Instagram during a visit to a local charity. Captioning the image: "From my visit to a local charitable society in East Thuheibeh today. Wishing you success in growing the impact you’ve had on your community #Jordan #LoveJO," the royal looked ever so sleek wearing a beige belted jacket, black trousers and heels.

She wore her silky hair half down, covering her face with a mask that revealed a defined dark brow and flick of mascara.

