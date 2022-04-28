Prince William and Kate Middleton's incredible love story in 25 sweet photos

Friday marks 11 years since Prince William and Kate Middleton's magical wedding day at Westminster Abbey, London.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's spectacular Royal nuptials were watched by millions of people all over the world and cemented it's place as one of the most fantastic royal events of recent years.
Here, we take a look back at the royal couple's blossoming relationship right from the start.
Prince William and Kate, who are now the proud parents to three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, met at the University of St Andrews in 2001. They both lived at St Salvator's Hall residence, but it wasn't until the following year in 2002 that a spark grew.
Kate first caught William's eye when she took part in a charity fashion show, wowing in a bikini and a sheer dress. The pair's friendship soon turned to romance, with William and Kate even sharing the same flat in the second year of university.
Fast forward to today and the couple are now happily married with three children. Let's take a look back to see how their love story continued...