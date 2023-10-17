Who is The Crown's Meg Bellamy? Meet the star playing Kate Middleton in season 6

The highly-anticipated sixth and final season of The Crown is just around the corner, and will trace the lives of the royal family from 1997 through to 2005.

The new series is set to explore Prince William's university days at St Andrews, including the beginnings of his romance with Kate Middleton, who will be depicted in the show for the first time by actress Meg Bellamy. But who exactly is the young star? Find out everything we know here…

Who is The Crown's Meg Bellamy?

Meg Bellamy is a 19-year-old actress, who will make her professional screen debut playing Kate Middleton in The Crown.

The Berkshire-born star won the role after submitting a self-taped audition for a casting call put out on social media.

© Netflix Meg Bellamy and Ed McVey as Kate Middleton and Prince William in The Crown season six

Just months before landing her big break, Meg attended a comprehensive school in Wokingham, where she was head girl. She also worked as a performer at Legoland in Windsor, according to The Telegraph.

Meg is no stranger to performing, having studied drama and performed in school shows. She was also a member of a choir, per The Telegraph.

As for her hobbies and interests, Meg recently spoke about her passion for wellness during an interview with Wonderland while aboard a cruise with Dior Beauty. "Wellness has become increasingly important to me in recent years – I think there's been a real surge of interest in the wellness world, and now more than ever I love to geek out about nutrition," she said.

What has Meg Bellamy said about joining The Crown season six?

Meg announced the news that she had been cast in the drama with a post to Instagram, writing: "Pinch me please.. So excited to announce that I will be playing Kate Middleton in Series 6 of Netflix's The Crown'. It is such an honour to be joining the most incredible cast and crew, and I will strive to do Kate justice."

In a separate post, she thanked her followers for the support she had received since sharing the news. "Thank you so much everyone, for your kind messages of support and encouragement," she wrote. "I appreciate every single one. These past few days have been a whirlwind, and I am just so excited and grateful to be beginning this dream of a journey."

Who is playing Prince William in The Crown season six?

Meg will star alongside 22-year-old Ed McVey, who is playing Prince William.

Not much is known about Ed, other than that he studied at the prestigious acting school, Drama Centre London, and has understudied in a production of Camp Siegfried at the Old Vic in London.

Ed McVey studied at Drama Centre London

Sharing the news of his casting on Instagram, he wrote: "Ahhhhh the big news is now out!!! I'm absolutely buzzing to be given the opportunity to play Prince William in #thecrown in Series 6!!! Alongside the amazing @megkbellamy Gunna be an amazing shoot can't wait to learn all I can!"

When will The Crown season six be released on Netflix?

The Crown season six will be released in two parts, with the first four episodes landing on the streaming platform on November 16. The final six episodes will be released on December 14.