Princess Kate and Prince William hold hands during red carpet appearance - best photos

The Prince and Princess of Wales enjoyed a starry night out with Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel of Sweden as the foursome attended the Royal Variety Performance on Thursday evening.

The royals arrived together at London's Royal Albert Hall, having met at Windsor Castle earlier in the day.

Princess Kate, 41, appeared to pay tribute to the Swedish flag in a blue evening gown with sweeping dramatic split sleeves.

She accessorised with statement jewellery and wore her hair in a bouncy blowdry with her fringe framing her face.

Both Prince William and Prince Daniel looked smart in tuxedos as the group sat in the royal box for the show.

The Prince and Princess and the Swedish royals met with performers as well as representatives from the Royal Variety Charity, which supports those working in the entertainment industry in need of care and assistance.

© Getty Kate cut an elegant figure in a teal gown with dramatic sleeves

© Getty William and Kate held hands as they arrived at the Royal Variety Performance

The star-studded event hosted by The Chase presenter Bradley Walsh saw performances from US megastar Cher, a celebration of Disney’s 100 years and 2023 Britain’s Got Talent winner, the comedian Viggo Venn.

Casts of The Lion King, Frozen, Aladdin, Hercules and Beauty & The Beast marked Disney's centenary at the Royal Variety Performance.

© Getty Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel are on a working visit in the UK

Pop rock band McFly, singer Rick Astley, pop singer Zara Larsson and singer-songwriter Paloma Faith also took to the stage along with Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham, who will be accompanied by the English National Opera (ENO) chorus.

© Getty Kate looked stunning

Also on the bill were singer and actress Beverley Knight alongside the cast of Sister Act, the Argentinian dancing troupe Malevo and a special performance from Derren Brown’s West End creation Unbelievable.

The show featured a tribute to theatre producer Bill Kenwright from Spice Girls singer Melanie Chisholm and pianist Lang Lang was joined by the teenage winner of Channel 4’s competition show The Piano, Lucy.

