George, Charlotte and Louis to miss star-studded outing with Prince William and Princess Kate

The Prince and Princess of Wales will get to enjoy a very starry outing next week, but their three children will sadly miss out and for a very good reason.

Prince William and Kate, 41, will be joined by Sweden's Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel, to watch the Royal Variety Performance at the Royal Albert Hall on Thursday.

Although the show is happening after school, Prince George, ten, Princess Charlotte, eight, and Prince Louis, five, won't be joining their parents in the royal box.

When William and Kate attended the event in 2019 at the London Palladium, the Princess said that their young children had been excited about where she and William were going and asked if they could come. But the royal mum had to tell them: "Not on a school night!"

George is in Year Six at Lambrook preparatory school in Berkshire while his siblings Charlotte and Louis are in Year Four and Year One respectively.

Future king George sat his first major tests earlier this month, believed to be entrance exams for his future school.

The Royal Variety Performance, hosted by The Chase presenter Bradley Walsh, will see performances from Cher, a celebration of Disney’s 100 years and 2023 Britain’s Got Talent winner, the comedian Viggo Venn.

Casts of The Lion King, Frozen, Aladdin, Hercules and Beauty & The Beast will perform for the Disney anniversary.

© Getty George, Charlotte and Louis attend Lambrook School

Pop rock band McFly, singer Rick Astley, pop singer Zara Larsson and singer-songwriter Paloma Faith will also hit the stage along with Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham, who will be accompanied by the English National Opera (ENO) chorus.

The night also features singer and actress Beverley Knight alongside the cast of Sister Act, the Argentinian dancing troupe Malevo and a magical performance from Derren Brown’s West End creation Unbelievable.

There will also be a tribute to theatre producer Bill Kenwright from Spice Girls singer Melanie Chisholm and pianist Lang Lang will be joined by the teenage winner of Channel 4’s competition show The Piano, Lucy.

© Getty William and Kate last attended the Royal Variety Performance in 2021

This will mark William and Kate's fifth time at the show, with the pair previously attending in 2014, 2017, 2019 and 2021.

© Getty Kate wearing a black lace gown by DVF for her first time at the show in 2014

The Princess has wowed in an array of beautiful evening gowns, including an ice blue embellished Jenny Packham number and a black lace McQueen dress.

© Getty Wowing in an embellished Jenny Packham dress in 2017

© Getty A black lace McQueen gown in 2019

William and Kate have a busy few weeks in the lead-up to the festive season, with the Princess' Christmas carol concert scheduled to take place on 8 December at Westminster Abbey.

LISTEN: How Prince William and Kate's love story mirrors the late Queen and Prince Philip