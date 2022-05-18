The best standing desk for WFH in 2022 tried and tested – plus more great options

Although life is getting back to normal, no doubt about it, many of us are still working from home for a big chunk of the week – and I put myself in that category.

Are you in the same boat? Then you really need to consider adding a standing desk to your WFH set up. Let me tell you why…

Why do I need a standing desk?

If you’re working from home you’re more inactive than you are in an office set up – there’s no commute and you probably don’t move much from your seat. You may have a range of aches and pains from slumping on the sofa with your laptop, or in your computer chair.

A standing desk solves these problems by encouraging better posture and keeping your legs and core engaged during the day.

Should I really stand up all day long at my standing desk?

It’s best to alternate between sitting and standing throughout the day, so if your budget allows it, a adjustable motorised desk is the best solution.

Which is the best standing desk for 2022?

Comhar EG8 All-in-one Standing desk, £449, FlexiSpot

We reviewed the FlexiSpot EG8 Comhar All-in-one Standing desk, which comes with a price tag of £449 (or $469 for US customers).

It arrived in two boxes, and was easy to assemble – coming with all the tools you need to put it together. I’m not a DIY person at all, so was worried I’d struggle, but the instructions were clear and easy and I managed to put it together myself in less than 20 minutes.

The desc itself is available in white or black – but I chose the white version as it fitted better with my office décor. The frame is made of industry-grade steel and it has a shiny glass top that gives is a sleek elegant feel.

The size is good – plenty of room for my laptop, monitor, iPad, desk ornaments and other gear, without it looking cluttered.

The Comhar EG8 is also available in black

There’s a shallow drawer which is great for storing note pads and pencils, iPad, etc, but the real selling point of this desk for me is the two USB charging point and the type C charging port. I always have some device that’s running out of juice during the day, so this has been a real game-changer.

Then of course, you’ve got the main feature of the desk – the adjustable height. You have to plug the desk into a wall socket so that this will work – it’s super easy, you press the up arrow on the control panel to raise it, and the down arrow to lower it. You can save four different height presets, so that once you find a height that works for you, you can program it in rather than searching for it each time you want to change. And this is a great feature if you’re sharing the desk with someone else in your house who’s working from home.

There’s a handy anti-collision function – which means the desk shuts off automatically if it detects an obstacle when you’re adjusting it – and there’s also a child lock button which disables the motor completely.

Overall I’m delighted with this desk – and I would definitely say that I feel better in myself for taking standing breaks throughout the day.

More standing desk options:

Best budget standing desk

DlandHome standing desk, was £79.99 now £49, Amazon

If you’re not quite sure whether a standing desk will work for you, this model is a good way to dip your foot into the water. It has lockable wheels, meaning you can move it around easily and holds up to 80kg. The bottom level can be angled which is great if you want to tilt your keyboard. It’s available in a black, white wood or pine finish.

Top review: "Since working from home I have been propping my monitor, keyboard etc up in boxes so that I can stand up. This was the perfect solution. It didn’t cost the earth, was not difficult to put together, seems to be quite sturdy and there is plenty of space to get my monitor and laptop on the top shelf next to each other.

"I have a bar stool for when I want to sit down so I have set the desk up to the right standing height and don’t have to adjust it at all. However, when setting it up initially I had no trouble adjusting it by myself with the equipment on."

Best standing desk for gaming

Jarvis bamboo standing desk, from £629, Fully

The Jarvis is made with eco-friendly bamboo, which is a nice touch. What makes is great for gamers is the high lift capacity of 150kg – which is vital if you’re packing multiple monitors, heavy PC boxes, subwoofer speakers and other gear. This has a good reputation as being a stable, reliable and good-looking desk – which you can customise with dark bamboo, a number of different frame colours and add-ons like a programmamble memory height unit and wire management kits.

Top review: "I'm so in love with the bamboo sit/stand desk. The desktop feels so smooth and it goes up and down so smoothly too. This is exactly what I was looking for when deciding which sit/stand desk I wanted."

