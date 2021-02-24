11 best home office chairs that are stylish AND comfortable

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Now that we’re able to see the end of Lockdown 3.0, many of us (and our aching backs!) are still looking at working from home for some months ahead. A good home office chair is something that will make the final stages of lockdown a bit more comfortable – and your joints will appreciate it!

Whatever type of chair you're looking for – stylish, funky, ergonomic or cheap – there's a design out there that's perfect for you.

What is the best chair for working from home?

If you don’t spend a lot of time at your desk, or your working area is integrated into your living space, you may just be looking for a stylish, well-cushioned chair that is a few steps up from the dining chair you’ve been using!

Bowthy Ergonomic Office Chair, more colours available, £85.99, Amazon

When choosing a chair, if you prefer armrests, make sure they allow you to bring your chair forward so your legs and feet fit comfortably under your desk and also that the armrests allow a range of arm movement.

If you have a designated office space, back issues or long work hours, take your cue from the types of ergonomic chairs that are best in your full time office away from home.

Look for a home office chair that is, for example, adjustable in terms of seat height and backrest. Lower back support, and sufficient cushioning is also key.

Dragonn ergonomic kneeling chair, £119.99, Amazon

If you want to help strengthen your back and core as you work, and improve your back health overall, consider a kneeling desk chair. Kneeling desk chairs take up less space and, although they may take some getting used to, have back health benefits as well.

What are the most comfortable office chairs?

Executive chairs will give you the comfort level of a company boss in a corner office! (You’re the CEO of your house, right?) Look for a high back, headrest, lumbar support and memory foam cushioning, in leather, vegan leather or durable fabric.

Brooklyn High Back Executive Office Chair, £100, Dunelm

The downside is these chairs may dominate a small space – but if you have the room and a spacious desk, this is the comfy chair for you.

Shop the best home office chairs

There are a host of great options for home office chairs out there. Here are some of our favourites!

