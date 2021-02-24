﻿
best home office chairs stylish for wfh

11 best home office chairs that are stylish AND comfortable

Looking for a stylish, funky, comfortable or cheap home office chair? Check our our edit

Karen Silas

Now that we’re able to see the end of Lockdown 3.0, many of us (and our aching backs!) are still looking at working from home for some months ahead. A good home office chair is something that will make the final stages of lockdown a bit more comfortable – and your joints will appreciate it!

Whatever type of chair you're looking for – stylish, funky, ergonomic or cheap – there's a design out there that's perfect for you.

What is the best chair for working from home?

If you don’t spend a lot of time at your desk, or your working area is integrated into your living space, you may just be looking for a stylish, well-cushioned chair that is a few steps up from the dining chair you’ve been using!

best home office chair cheap

Bowthy Ergonomic Office Chair, more colours available, £85.99, Amazon

SHOP NOW

When choosing a chair, if you prefer armrests, make sure they allow you to bring your chair forward so your legs and feet fit comfortably under your desk and also that the armrests allow a range of arm movement.

If you have a designated office space, back issues or long work hours, take your cue from the types of ergonomic chairs that are best in your full time office away from home.

Look for a home office chair that is, for example, adjustable in terms of seat height and backrest. Lower back support, and sufficient cushioning is also key.

best home office chair kneeling stool

Dragonn ergonomic kneeling chair, £119.99, Amazon

SHOP NOW

If you want to help strengthen your back and core as you work, and improve your back health overall, consider a kneeling desk chair. Kneeling desk chairs take up less space and, although they may take some getting used to, have back health benefits as well.

What are the most comfortable office chairs?

Executive chairs will give you the comfort level of a company boss in a corner office! (You’re the CEO of your house, right?) Look for a high back, headrest, lumbar support and memory foam cushioning, in  leather, vegan leather or durable fabric.

best home office chair executive

Brooklyn High Back Executive Office Chair, £100, Dunelm

SHOP NOW

The downside is these chairs may dominate a small space – but if you have the room and a spacious desk, this is the comfy chair for you.

Shop the best home office chairs

There are a host of great options for home office chairs out there. Here are some of our favourites!

best home office chair funky aosom

Vinsetto Executive 360 Swivel Chair, £97.99, Aosom

SHOP NOW

stylish home office chairs green

Kenna tub office chair in dark green, £99, MADE.COM

SHOP NOW

best home office chairs stylish pink

Latitude Run Dave Executive Chair, £104.99, Wayfair

SHOP NOW

 

best home office chair with armrest

Office Hippo mesh chair with armrests, more colours available, £120.93, Amazon

SHOP NOW

best home office chairs stylish white

Corrigan Studio Carla Desk Chair, £132.99, Wayfair

SHOP NOW

best home office chair capitone

Flynn office chair, £179, MADE.COM

SHOP NOW

best home office chair funky 2

East Street Swivel Office Chair, was £469 Now £349, Furniture Village

SHOP NOW

best home office chair designer2

Camilla swivel desk chair, £598, Anthropologie

SHOP NOW

 

