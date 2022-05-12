The Selena Gomez x Our Place collection has finally launched - and it's as gorgeous as you'd expect

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

This has been in the works for months, and now the Selena Gomez x Our Place collaboration news has finally been made public.

Our Place - the brand made famous by Gwyneth Paltrow and Oprah - has joined forces with singer/actress/makeup mogul Selena Gomez, and together they want to help people reconnect with their heritage through food (and have fun along the way, as we have seen Selena do in her hit HBO Max series Selena + Chef)!

Shop the Our Place x Selena Gomez collection

Selena Gomez with the Perfect Pot from the new collection

Selena shared: "This collection is a celebration of all the ways that we slow down and enjoy time in the kitchen: for those that cook perfectly or imperfectly, messily and joyously.

The 29-year-old home cook added: "I hope people are inspired to stay in and connect with their family and friends over a meal. For me, time in the kitchen and cooking have always been some of the most memorable, bonding moments."

Always pan, £125/ $145, Our Place

Selena dreamed up the exclusive colour duo for her products: Azul, an electric blue that brings a playful pop to every kitchen, and Rosa, a lush berry pink inspired by bold lip shades and the juiciest fruit. Which one is your favourite?

Selena Gomez and co-founder of Our Place, Shiza Shahid

Shiza Shahid, the Co-founder of Our Place, spoke of the partnership: "When we first began talking with Selena, it was clear we had a shared mission of celebrating our heritage and gathering over a home-cooked meal. Her curious, lighthearted approach to cooking is exactly why Our Place exists: to make cooking easier and more joyful, and to cultivate connection with others and with oneself. We’re honoured to work with her as our first-ever celebrity partner."

Perfect pot, £140 / $165, Our Place

These limited-edition colours have been applied to a range of Our Place signature products, from the do-it-all Always Pan and Perfect Pot to the beautiful dinnerware. 10% of net proceeds from this partnership will go to the Rare Impact Fund, the nonprofit affiliate of Selena’s beauty brand, Rare Beauty, which is committed to expanding mental health services for young people.

