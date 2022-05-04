9 best Queen Jubilee tote bags for Royal fans: From M&S to Harrods

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Celebrations for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee are just around the corner, and in honour of Her Majesty's 70-year reign, we've rounded up the best Jubilee-themed tote bags to shop now to commemorate the milestone.

SHOP: Celebrate the Jubilee with HELLO! Shop our special products here.

Best Platinum Jubilee tote bags

Pure cotton Platinum Jubilee tote bag, £6, Marks and Spencer

Made from pure cotton with Jubilee-themed illustrations, this cute tote is perfect for popping in your bag when you go shopping.

RELATED: Best Jubilee shortbread & biscuit gifts to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Small Queen's Jubilee shopper bag, £30, Harrods

This small shopper features an elegant Jubilee graphic on a denim-look design, finished with a secure magnetic fastening.

Platinum Jubilee illustrated tote bag, £12, NotOnTheHighStreet

NotOnTheHighStreet is the perfect place to shop for Jubilee-themed memorabilia, with a huge selection of unique decorations and collectibles to celebrate the occasion. This tote is made from organic cotton with sturdy handles, complete with a handprinted design.

LOVE SHOPPING? Sign up to the HELLO! Edit newsletter

Queen's Platinum Jubilee bunting tote bag, £5, John Lewis

We love this John Lewis tote with a bunting print for our weekly shop.

The Queen's Green Canopy tote bag, £3.50, Bags of Ethics

SHOP NOW

The handy tote can hold up to 12 kilos, easily folding up to tuck into your bag or pocket. Part of the proceeds from the sales will go to The Queen's Green Canopy, a tree-planting initiative to mark the Platinum Jubilee.

Jubilee corgi personalised tote bag, £8.90, Etsy

The bag features a cute corgi print and can be personalised with your name!

Large Queen's Platinum Jubilee shopper bag, £35, Harrods

SHOP NOW

Another stylish Jubilee-themed shopper bag from Harrods, and this one will make a lovely keepsake for years to come.

MORE: Best Queen's Jubilee hampers to celebrate in style this summer

Jubilee stamp tote bag, £8.99, Amazon

Designed with a stamp print, the tote bag is the perfect gift to celebrate the occasion. There's also 16 vibrant colours to choose from.

READ: 15 best Queen's Platinum Jubilee memorabilia & merch: From Harrods shopper to biscuits, mugs & tea towels

Fortnum Platinum Jubilee bag for life, £12.95, Fortnum & Mason

The Queen herself is known to shop at Fortnum & Mason, so what better way to mark the milestone than with the brand's Platinum Jubilee bag for life.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.