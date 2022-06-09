The £14 Amazon sliders Love Island fans are going crazy for

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

If you’re as obsessed with Love Island as we are, you must have noticed the super comfy-looking pillow sliders worn by the beautiful Casa Amor residents.

This is a trend that first popped up last year, and in 2022 even the boys are rocking them - yes Ikenna Ekwonna and Davide Sanclimenti we're talking to you!

The shoes - which have been dubbed 'Love Island Sliders' by fans - are actually dupes of Kanye West’s long sold-out Yeezy sliders, which were a collab with Adidas.

Ultra-soft pillow slides, £14.46, Amazon

The Amazon version is an absolute steal at only £14 – and available in a range of neutral and autumnal shades, including olive green, white, beige and yellow.

The original Yeezy slides went on sale for $55 but quickly sold out, with celeb fans including Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Molly-Mae Hague rocking them.

They've been restocked for 2022 though and there are some pairs available on Farfetch going for anything from £221 to as much as an eye-watering £929 if you really do want the real deal – but with dupes this good, we'll be sticking with the Amazon version.

Rubber ribbed sole sliders (available in black, cream and mocha), £18, PrettyLittleThing

Pretty Little Thing have also thrown their hat into the ring with their own version – but hurry if you want a pair. Shoppers are snapping them up at lightning speed and several of the sizes are already sold out!

