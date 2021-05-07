11 books written by the royals

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

This week has been big for books written by the royal family, with the release of Kate Middleton's portrait book, Hold Still, and Meghan Markle's announcement of a debut children's story, The Bench. But they're not the only royals who have taken pen to paper, from Prince Charles to Sarah Ferguson, there have been plenty published over the years.

MORE: Kate Middleton rocks £1,500 diamond earrings with stunning bold coat dress

Here are 11 you can still find available to buy online now...

Meghan Markle, The Bench

The Bench by Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, £9.99, Amazon

Inspired by Prince Harry and their son Archie, The Duchess of Sussex's first children's book is about a father and son relationship as seen through a mother's eyes. Illustrated by award-winning artist Christian Robinson, it's available for pre-order and due for release on 8 June.

Meghan Markle, Together: Our Community Cookbook

Together: Our Community Cookbook, £9.99, Amazon

In the aftermath of the Grenfell Tower tragedy in 2018, a group of local women cooked meals for the neighbourhood. Calling themselves The Community Kitchen, Meghan went on to work closely with them and has written the foreword to their recipe book. It's packed full of simple dishes which have been passed down over generations.

Kate Middleton, Hold Still: A Portrait of Our Nation

Hold Still: A Portrait of Our Nation by The Duchess of Cambridge, £17.55, Amazon

Kate launched the Hold Still project at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, inviting people of all ages from across the UK to submit a photographic portrait they had taken during lockdown. Focusing on three themes: Helpers and Heroes, Your New Normal and Acts of Kindness, the photobook includes 100 chosen submissions and will raise money for Mind and The National Portrait Gallery.

Prince Charles, Climate Change (A Ladybird Expert Book)

Climate Change (A Ladybird Expert Book) by HRH The Prince of Wales, £6.45, Amazon

Along with environmentalist Tony Juniper and climate scientist Dr Emily Shuckburgh, The Prince of Wales published a children's book on climate change in 2017. As an environmental leader for over forty years, he explains the challenges in a simple way that's easy for kids to understand.

Sarah, Duchess of York, Little Red

Little Red by Sarah Ferguson, The Duchess of York, £12.56, Amazon

New York Times bestselling author Sarah Furgerson has made a career of writing children's books. From Budgie the Helicopter to Little Red, you might even remember some of them from your own childhood. This Little Red story is set on an autumn afternoon at Buttercup Cottage and is all about lending a hand.

Sarah, Duchess of York, Ballerina Rosie

Ballerina Rosie by Sarah Ferguson, The Duchess of York, £12.63, Amazon

Fergie's other release was Ballerina Rosie in 2012. It tells the story of a feisty little girl with big dreams to become a prima ballerina and teaches children they can do anything they set their mind to.

Charles Spencer, The White Ship

The White Ship by Charles Spencer, £15.59, Amazon

Princess Diana's brother, Oxford University-educated Charles Spencer, has written several books on modern history. Most recently, he published a book last year on one of England's greatest disasters, the sinking of the White Ship and the repercussions that would change European history forever.

Pippa Middleton, Celebrate: A Year of British Festivities for Families and Friends

Celebrate: A Year of British Festivities for Families and Friends by Pippa Middleton, £16.69, Amazon

In 2012, Pippa released a lifestyle guide on how to celebrate throughout the year. From weekend brunches to beach picnics to Christmas parties, it includes decorating ideas, favourite recipes and lots of personal tips and tricks.

Tom Parker Bowles, Fortnum and Mason: The Cook Book

Fortnum and Mason: The Cook Book by Tom Parker Bowles, £16.69, Amazon

The Duchess of Cornwall's son Tom is a professional chef who has collaborated with Fortnum & Mason on several bestselling recipe books. The Cook Book is full of delicious, contemporary British dishes with expert advice on ingredients.

Tom Parker Bowles, Fortnum & Mason: Time for Tea

Fortnum and Mason: Time For Tea by Tom Parker Bowles, £16.69, Amazon

The perfect gift for any tea lover, Tom's latest book Time For Tea is all about how to make the most out of your cuppa, including how to make the perfect brew and a history of the hot drink. It doesn't get much more quintessentially British than this.

MORE: Celebrity autobiography books you won't want to put down

Princess Marie-Chantal of Greece, Manners Begin at Breakfast

Manners Begin at Breakfast by Princess Marie-Chantal of Greece, £14.95, Amazon

As a mother-of-five and founder of her successful eponymous clothing line, Marie-Chantal knows a thing or two about juggling it all. Her book offers advice on etiquette, table manners, party conversations and raising children.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.