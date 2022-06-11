We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Don’t know about you, but when we saw Prince Harry in his Girl Dad t-shirt, our hearts pretty much just melted! Can you think of a more perfect present for dads with daughters?

With that in mind, we’ve scoured the shops for the best ones with speedy delivery in time for Father’s Day on Sunday June 19.

They’re available in just about every colour or design you could wish for. You really can’t go wrong with such a cute present like this – so keep scrolling for our top picks.

Girl dad t-shirts inspired by Prince Harry for Father’s Day

Girl Dad t-shirt (eight colours available), £14.99, Amazon

Outnumbered by girls t-shirt (nine colours available), £23, NotOnTheHighStreet

You can’t scare me, I have two daughters tshirt, (six colours available) £17.99, Amazon

Dad of girls - Outnumbered t-shirt, (eight colours available) £17.95, Etsy

Dad of three girls low battery t-shirt, 15.99/ $16.99, Amazon

Dad of three girls t-shirt, (ten colours available) £15.99, Amazon

Awesome like my daughter t-shirt, (ten colours available) £17.99, Amazon

A girl stole my heart t-shirt, (ten colours available) £17.49, Amazon

