Katherine Robinson
Prince Harry’s ‘Girl Dad’ T-shirt had us all going ‘ahhhh’ – if you have girls in the family it makes the perfect present. Shop the best ones with delivery for Father’s Day
Don’t know about you, but when we saw Prince Harry in his Girl Dad t-shirt, our hearts pretty much just melted! Can you think of a more perfect present for dads with daughters?
With that in mind, we’ve scoured the shops for the best ones with speedy delivery in time for Father’s Day on Sunday June 19.
They’re available in just about every colour or design you could wish for. You really can’t go wrong with such a cute present like this – so keep scrolling for our top picks.
WATCH: Prince Harry pays tribute to daughter Lillibet
Girl dad t-shirts inspired by Prince Harry for Father’s Day
Girl Dad t-shirt (eight colours available), £14.99, Amazon
Outnumbered by girls t-shirt (nine colours available), £23, NotOnTheHighStreet
You can’t scare me, I have two daughters tshirt, (six colours available) £17.99, Amazon
Dad of girls - Outnumbered t-shirt, (eight colours available) £17.95, Etsy
Dad of three girls low battery t-shirt, 15.99/ $16.99, Amazon
Dad of three girls t-shirt, (ten colours available) £15.99, Amazon
Awesome like my daughter t-shirt, (ten colours available) £17.99, Amazon
A girl stole my heart t-shirt, (ten colours available) £17.49, Amazon
