The best Prime Day alternative sales: From John Lewis to MADE, M&S & more

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

There’s no denying that the Amazon Prime Day sale is a huge opportunity to score major deals, with a ton of markdowns you across the site on 12-13 July. But it’s not the only option for snapping up bargains on things you’ve been eyeing.

RELATED: Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 early access deals - LIVE UPDATES

So if you're not an Amazon Prime member don't worry, you can still grab a great saving with the alternative offers available across electronics, homeware and beauty and more with these alternative Prime Day sales.

Best alternative Prime Day sales

BOOTS

If you’re low on your favourite beauty buys, now is the time to stock up. Boots is running its own online shopping event which ends on July 13 - slashing prices across beauty electricals, haircare, toiletries and more.

JOHN LEWIS

Everyone knows that Prime Day is a great time to snap up a saving on electricals, but Amazon isn’t the only retailer offering discounts on appliances. John Lewis is offering up to 30% off electronics including laptops, mobile phones, vacuums, tablets and more - so there’s no better time to grab that gadget on your wishlist. The retailer also has 50% off further markdowns - so there’s bargains to be had across the entire site.

SHOP THE JOHN LEWIS SALE NOW

MORE: Amazon Prime Day UK 2022: The best deals, when it is & everything you need to know

MADE

If you’re anything like us, you’ll have an endless amount of homeware pieces from MADE on your wishlist - and now is the perfect time to snap them up. MADE is offering up to 50% off across all lines right now. Don’t walk, run!

EMMA

If you’re on the hunt for a new mattress - you’re going to want to head to Emma. The mattress brand is offering a huge 50% off some of their best-selling mattresses! Hurry though, as the deal is ending soon.

EBAY

Snap up savings across eBay with up to 60% off garden furniture, 30% off refurbished electricals and 20% off summer savings across the site with the code HOT20.

MARKS & SPENCER

M&S are also joining in on the sales during July, with 20% off selected garden furniture and 20% off school uniforms for kids.

ARGOS

Why not upgrade your home with some new furniture from the Argos sale. Until July 13, you can save up to a third on thousands of lines for indoor and outdoor furniture - as well as 20% off mattresses and 25% off garden toys.

SHOP THE ARGOS SALE NOW

CULT BEAUTY

For discounts across skincare, haircare and makeup - head to Cult Beauty for up to 30% off.

SHOP THE CULT BEAUTY SALE NOW

READ: The best summer sales to shop now: From ASOS, Marks & Spencer, Charlotte Tilbury, John Lewis & MORE

CURRYS

Currys currently has tons of items in their ‘Epic deals’ section including laptops, TVs, mobile phones and more. Plus, there are add-on discounts codes attached to the deals such as an extra 20% Chrome books, which can be redeemed at checkout for further savings!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.