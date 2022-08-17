7 eBay mattress deals: Save big on Emma, Dreams & more

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

When was the last time you changed your mattress? Experts recommend you change it every eight years for a better night's sleep and guilty, it’s not been that frequent in my household! And since mattresses can be on the pricier side, I’ve found eBay Home’s mattress deals to be music to my ears (and my bank balance).

MORE: 21 best mattresses of 2022 with top reviews

TRY: The free sleep tool that helps you find the perfect mattress

With everything going up in price, eBay’s deals on mattresses and furniture are a welcome respite, with massive bargains to be snapped up on bedding, home décor, and more, all from big name brands like Emma, Dreams, Casper…the list is endless.

From the orthopedic mattress your back has been begging for, to firm, soft, and everything else in between, these are the best mattress deals on eBay.

Dreams Flaxby Nature’s Finest Dusk All Seasons Mattress 6ft Superking, was £1599, now £308, eBay

A great mattress whatever the weather, the 3,520 pocket springs help to spread your weight evenly and support your body where needed – spinal alignment and pressure relief are its number one game.

Its layers of naturally temperature-regulating cotton and wool are dreamy for this time of year, too.

Casper Hybrid Superking, was £1,250, NOW £399, eBay

Casper’s most premium and supportive mattress is on eBay for under half the price – hello bargain.

The hybrid mattress is a favourite among shoppers, as it combines springs (ergonomically designed to align your spine) with comfy foam, loved for soothing aches and pains.

RELATED: The homeware outlets you can find on eBay - ssh, don't tell anyone

Brook + Wilde The Elite Medium Memory Foam King Size Mattress, was £1,349, NOW £369.99, eBay

Winner of multiple awards, and being dubbed “one of the best mattresses ever tested”, the 3,000 pocket spring mattress includes a removable, washable top cover and eight layers of memory foam.

It also has a thermo-regulating top layer to keep you cosy yet cool.

Silentnight Studio Gel Hybrid Mattress, £514.65, eBay

If a medium-firm mattress is your go-to, switch things up with Silentnight’s Geltex mattress -ideal for those that twist and turn, offering a bounce-back sensation that responds to your body as your sleep. How cool is that?

Features 1,000 springs for brilliant body support, and provides pressure relief from head to toe.

READ: Meghan Markle's morning routine isn't for everyone...

SHOP: 6 sleep supplements to help you snooze soundly

Crumbleberry Premium Single Mattress, £99.99, eBay

A squishy 2inch layer of memory foam sounds blissful with Crumbleberry’s Premium Mattress. The memory foam moulds to the body for comfort, and is also heat and pressure sensitive.

Made in the UK, it benefits from a handy handle to help you turn your mattress too.

Emma Essential 18cm High Breathable Double Mattress, was £210, NOW £186.15, eBay

Whatever your sleep type, this mattress is designed to comfort and support you, whether you’re a front, back or side sleeper!

One of its special details is the cutouts to support shoulders and hips, with two comfort layers for a deeper, more sounder snooze.

Simba Mattress Topper, from £229, eBay

As well as plenty of Simba mattresses on offer on eBay, you’ll also find Simba’s bestselling hybrid mattress topper.

Designed to instantly boost any mattress, the cooling comfort of open-cell foam and supportive springs means it could transform a less-than mattress into something special for sleep.

MORE: The best mattresses for kids for a restful night's sleep

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.