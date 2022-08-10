This TikTok-famous waterproof phone pouch has over 35,000 five-star ratings on Amazon

TikTok has once again provided us with a genius gadget to save our pennies, so if you’re heading on holiday or to the beach this summer, listen up. You may be on the hunt for a waterproof camera or GoPro to take some underwater snaps, but it turns out there’s no need to splash out on a new device. Instead, snap up this £7 phone case.

The waterproof phone pouch means you can take your device in the sea, to a waterpark, a spa, or even in the shower without worry of it getting damaged, thanks to its secure water-resistant design. It’s a similar size to a regular phone case, so it's small enough to pack in your suitcase or throw in your tote in case you need it.

The TikTok-famous case is still available to shop on Amazon, but hurry - as we think it'll sell out fast.

JOTO waterproof phone pouch, £6.99, Amazon

The waterproof phone case is compatible with most mobile models, so you can slip your device into the bag and securely seal it. It has a sensitive screen touch, so you can take photos and videos, or even check your emails while you’re in the water.

The handy holiday gadget has received glowing reviews on Amazon, racking up over 33,000 five-star ratings. One satisfied customer wrote: “Really good value. Keeps my phone waterproof. The fact that it floats is really nice too, as it means that if you drop it it’s really easy to find. My phone camera also works really well inside the pouch.”

Another shopper added: “Amazing case! I did a test before with tissue paper and the paper came out dry as a bone! The real test happened when I took it along to St Lucia. Me and my partner used the cases under a waterfall and our phones came out undamaged. Brilliant for anyone wanting to capture moments in the deep blue!”

Don’t walk, run to grab this bargain Amazon find while you still can!

