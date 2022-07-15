Best discounted summer essentials: Save on fans, paddling pools, beach towels & more

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The heatwave has well and truly hit the UK - and we don’t know about you, but we’re rushing to grab all the necessities to enjoy the heat before they sell out.

RELATED: The best cooling products for summer: From cooling bedding to refreshing facial sprays

SHOP: 31 best beach cover-ups for summer to elevate your swimwear: From sarongs to kaftans, wraps & more

We know the warm weather won’t last forever, so if we can snap up a saving on our heatwave essentials, then even better. That’s why we’ve searched high and low to find the best discounts on all the summer must-haves, from fans to sun loungers, paddling pools and more.

Best paddling pools on sale

Bestway paddling pool, was £19.99, now £9.99, Robert Dyas

This Bestway paddling pool is perfect for keeping kids cool while they play in the garden. At £9.99, what’s not to love?

LOVE SHOPPING? Sign up to the HELLO! Edit newsletter

Chad Valley 7ft paddling pool, was £30, now £25, Argos

If you’re on the hunt for a larger pool, this 7ft inflatable from Argos is big enough for the whole family to enjoy - and it’s on sale for £25.

MORE: Soda Streams are 30% off in the Amazon sale – snap up a bargain heatwave drinks savior

Folding pet swimming pool, was £20.99, now £19.49, Wayfair

We're not the only ones in need of some cooling relief in the hot weather, so why not treat your furry friend to their own doggy paddling pool? Foldable and suitable for indoor use, the pool can double as a handy bath for your dog too!

Best beach towels on sale

Stripe beach towel, was £18, now £10.80, Debenhams

A beach towel is a must for summer - and you can save 40% on this striped towel from Debenhams now.

READ: 8 clever celebrity heatwave hacks from Alison Hammond, Kate Garraway, Stacey Solomon & more

Levi's terry towel, was £40, now £20, ASOS

Save a huge 50% on this stylish Levi's towel!

Best fans on sale

12-inch oscillating desk fan, was £25, now £20, Argos

A desk fan is a must in the hot weather, particularly if you're working from home. Save 20% on this 12-inch oscillating fan, which will fit comfortably on your desk or beside table.

Dyson cool tower fan, £339, Argos

Argos is offering the Dyson tower fan for their lowest price ever, with the powerful yet quiet design making it a saviour for keeping cool while you sleep.

Oscillating tower fan, was £89.99, now £25, Wowcher

Save a whopping 72% on an oscillating tower fan from Wowcher.

Best cool bags on sale

Hi-Gear 25L self-inflating cool bag, was £52, now £12, GO Outdoors

A cooling bag is a summer necessity for enjoying days at the beach and picnics in the park. This self-inflating cool bag has a 20-litre capacity for all your snacks and drinks - with a huge 72% discount.

READ: The best cooling bedsheets, pillows & mattress toppers you'll love if you're too hot at night

Foldable picnic cooler bag, was £50, now £25, John Lewis

Snap up a saving on this foldable cool bag from John Lewis, with a cup holder tray on the top and a large 20-litre capacity.

Best sun loungers on sale

Sessoms reclining sun lounger, was £64.99, now £56.99, Wayfair

Save on this reclining sun lounger with a cushioned headrest that’s perfect for relaxing on in the garden.

Lafuma Air Comfort sun lounger, £219.99, John Lewis

This Lafuma sun lounger looks so comfortable with its padded design!

Best sun cream on sale

Bondi Sands 50+ SPF 150ml Lotion, was £7.99, now £6.79, LookFantastic

Save on this Bondi Sands factor 50+ SPF lotion that’s waterproof and moisturising.

Aven è very high protection 50+ SPF lotion for sensitive skin, was £16, now £12, Boots

This Aven è Factor 50+ Very High Protection is perfect for ensuring your children are protected from the sun during the heatwave.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.