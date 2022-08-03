15 best cool bags for your summer picnic! From Lakeland to John Lewis, Amazon and more

Karen Silas
Cool bags for outside dining. Keep your food, drink and wine chilled with the best cool bags for a picnic, camping or for a trip to the beach. Shop the best insulated cool bags from your favourite shops like Lakeland, John Lewis, Amazon and more
With heatwaves becoming the norm, we’re all making sure we keep cool - and that means keeping our drinks (and snacks!) cool, too.
To round off the season, we’ve found the 10 best cool bags for a picnic, day out at the beach or camping, all from your favourite shops like Lakeland, John Lewis, Amazon and more.
But with the stylish cool bags around right now, the days of toting around clunky (and, dare we say, uncool) looking coolers are thankfully over.
From stylish prints to trendy wicker, and whether just for drinks or keeping a full picnic chilled, you’ll love the cool bags in our 'best of' edit. We've even tracked down the super cool vintage look cool bag loved by Alison Hammond.
Best cool bags for a picnic, day out at the beach or camping
Thermoflex Cool Bag 20 Litre, £39.99, Lakeland
Floral Picnic Cooler Bag, 20L, Pink/Multi, £25, John Lewis
Lifewit Cooler Bag, 20L, £19.99, Amazon
Polarbox Retro-Vintage Cooler, was £27 now £18.50, Wilko
Beau & Elliot Brokenhearted Luxury Picnic Tote Bag, was £20.99 now £16.99, Wayfair
Pomegranate Cool Bag, was £45 now £25, Cath Kidston
Fortnum's Cooler Tote Bag, Eau de Nil, £35, Fortnum & Mason
Business & Pleasure Co cooler bag, £80, Selfridges
Three Rivers 20L Insulated Family Cool Bag, £24.99, Robert Dyas
Insulated cool bag, 30L, was £19.99 now £12.99, Wowcher
Majari Printed Small Cool Bag, £18, La Redoute
Best bottle and wine cool bags 2022
Two Bottle Insulated Wicker Picnic Basket, £45, Oliver Bonas
Vivo Wine Bottle Cooler was £9 each now £7.99, Amazon
Primeware Drink Purse, £79, Amazon
MTS Insulated Bottle Cool Bag, £6.99 each, Amazon
