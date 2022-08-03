15 best cool bags for your summer picnic! From Lakeland to John Lewis, Amazon and more

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

With heatwaves becoming the norm, we’re all making sure we keep cool - and that means keeping our drinks (and snacks!) cool, too.

To round off the season, we’ve found the 10 best cool bags for a picnic, day out at the beach or camping, all from your favourite shops like Lakeland, John Lewis, Amazon and more.

But with the stylish cool bags around right now, the days of toting around clunky (and, dare we say, uncool) looking coolers are thankfully over.

From stylish prints to trendy wicker, and whether just for drinks or keeping a full picnic chilled, you’ll love the cool bags in our 'best of' edit. We've even tracked down the super cool vintage look cool bag loved by Alison Hammond.

Best cool bags for a picnic, day out at the beach or camping

Thermoflex Cool Bag 20 Litre, £39.99, Lakeland

Floral Picnic Cooler Bag, 20L, Pink/Multi, £25, John Lewis

Lifewit Cooler Bag, 20L, £19.99, Amazon

Polarbox Retro-Vintage Cooler, was £27 now £18.50, Wilko

Beau & Elliot Brokenhearted Luxury Picnic Tote Bag, was £20.99 now £16.99, Wayfair

Pomegranate Cool Bag, was £45 now £25, Cath Kidston

Fortnum's Cooler Tote Bag, Eau de Nil, £35, Fortnum & Mason

Business & Pleasure Co cooler bag, £80, Selfridges

Three Rivers 20L Insulated Family Cool Bag, £24.99, Robert Dyas

Insulated cool bag, 30L, was £19.99 now £12.99, Wowcher

Majari Printed Small Cool Bag, £18, La Redoute

Best bottle and wine cool bags 2022

Two Bottle Insulated Wicker Picnic Basket, £45, Oliver Bonas

Vivo Wine Bottle Cooler was £9 each now £7.99, Amazon

Primeware Drink Purse, £79, Amazon

MTS Insulated Bottle Cool Bag, £6.99 each, Amazon

