9 Genius handbag accessories we've found on Amazon: From LED lights to tote organisers

Amazon is the home of innovative gadgets, and if you’re constantly on the go, whether that be by going into the office, travelling or just spending time out and about, you’ll love these handy essentials that tuck straight into your bag to make life more efficient.

From motion-detecting lights for finding your keys to mini portable chargers, we’ve searched high and low to find the best handbag gadgets to shop - and they’re all under £25.

Best accessories for your handbag - plus cool gadgets

Hydrte slim water bottle, £14.99, Amazon

This sleek water bottle is designed to slip straight into your handbag without taking up space or causing reshaping in your tote - and the smaller size could even fit in a clutch bag!

LED handbag light, £12.19, Amazon

Gone are the days of rummaging around your handbag as you struggle to find your keys. This LED light illuminates when touched so you can easily find what you're looking for.

Mini phone power bank, was £39.99, now £21.59, Amazon

If your phone is always running out of battery while you’re out, you need this mini power bank. Its tiny lightweight design will fit in even the smallest of bags - and you'll never have to worry about a dead phone again. Better yet, it's currently 46% off in the sale!

USB handheld fan, £13.99, Amazon

A handheld fan is a must during the warm weather, and this mini folding fan also doubles as a flashlight. It can be charged using your USB cable, with three adjustable power settings.

Personal alarm with LED light, £12.99, Amazon

This personal alarm is designed to help you feel safer when out and about, featuring a loud panic alarm that’s activated when the button is pressed. It also has a flashlight and a keyring, so you can attach it to your bag handle or keys to keep it within reach.

Refillable hand sanitiser, £9.99, Amazon

This refillable hand sanitiser spray bottle is designed to be kept in your handbag, with an ultra-slim design and a clip for attaching to the handle. The spray design prevents leakages in your bag - and it can also be used as a travel perfume bottle.

Lint roller, £7.99, Amazon

These mini lint rollers are perfect for popping in your handbag to use on the go, picking up any unwanted bobbles and hair from your clothes.

Tote bag organiser, £9.99, Amazon

We love this nifty handbag organiser for keeping your tote bag tidy! It comes with multiple pockets to ensure your essentials are accessible, easily slotting into most bags.

Cleaning dust ball, £5.99, Amazon

Constantly finding dust and crumbs at the bottom of your handbag? This handy sticky ball keeps your bag clean by rolling around to pick up any unwanted bits, and it can be cleaned and reused again.

