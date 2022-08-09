Best weekend bags for a mini-break: From Antler, Selfridges, Amazon, ASOS & more

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Planning a minibreak? The first thing you'll need is a reliable weekend bag to see you through your travels.

Whether you're looking for a designer holdall, a pretty pink bag or a luxurious leather number, we've found the best buys out there.

Combining fashion and functionality, Antler, Selfridges, ASOS and more offer a wide range of stylish yet sturdy weekend bags for all of your essentials – and they're perfect for the summer holidays. Which will you choose?

Best women's weekend bags

The Large Everywhere Bag, £225, Away

When it comes to travelling, Meghan Markle rarely leaves home without her go-to Away luggage. In fact, she loves it so much that she gifted several of her friends with luxurious suitcases from the brand after attending her New York baby shower. With that in mind, we reckon she'd love the 'Large Everywhere Bag' which is designed to fit all airline requirements for carry-on luggage.

River Island Monogram Weekend Bag, £50, ASOS

Meet your new sidekick! River Island's monogrammed weekend bag is the definition of timeless. Not only is it incredibly chic, but it also provides plenty of space for all of your belongings.

HJLIKE Travel Bag, £14.88, Amazon

Available to shop in a variety of colourways, Amazon's choice is this weekend bag with a difference. An ideal choice for overpackers, unlike most designs, it can be extended at the bottom to a maximum of 36L (40cm X 21cm X 43cm), giving you the option to add a few more essentials.

ASOS DESIGN Monogram Weekend Bag, £33, ASOS

Priced at an affordable £33, we're loving ASOS' monogram weekend bag right now. Made from smooth faux leather, it's equipped with twin handles and a detachable body strap.

Contrast Zebra Print Strap Metallic Silver Weekend Bag, £69.50, Oliver Bonas

Does it get more glam than a statement printed strap? Oliver Bonas' weekend bag is adorned with just that, plus a handy zip-up shoe compartment for your favourite footwear.

Best luxury weekend bags

Paravel Main Line Duffel Weekend Bag, £285, Net-a-Porter

A stylish and sustainable choice, Paravel's duffel bag is made from water-resistant recycled canvas, as well as vegan leather for the contrasting trims and handles.

Longchamp Weekend Bag, £125, Farfetch

Longchamp has become one of the most trusted brands out there when it comes to luggage. For £125, you can shop the label's extra large weekend bag via Farfetch.

Best designer weekend bags

Gucci Duffel Bag, £1,570, Matches Fashion

Fashion fans will adore the new-season Gucci duffel bag, which retails at an eyewatering £1,570.

BRICS Firenze Weekend Bag, £349, Selfridges

Getaway in style with BRICS' super-luxe weekend bag, which is described as reflecting the brand's 'cosmopolitan aesthetic'. From the cream pebbled leather to the tan leather trims, we love everything about it.

Valentino Bags Kylo Weekend Bag, £185, ASOS

Obsessed with the Valentino weekend bag? Top tip – you better race to checkout because it's already selling fast on ASOS.

Best pink weekend bags

Chelsea Overnight Bag, £139, Antler

Antler has the most gorgeous selection of luggage, and if you're in the market for a pink weekend bag then you'll want to check out the 'Chelsea' which doubles up as an ideal gym bag and features a detachable shoulder strap.

Pale Pink Weekend Bag, £89.99, Katie Loxton

Made with the highest quality vegan leather, this pale pink weekend bag can be customised with your initials for a unique and more personal touch.

Pink Weekend Bag, £15.16, Amazon

Reduced by 20% in the Amazon sale, this pink weekend bag has received over a thousand five-star reviews from happy customers.

Small weekend bags

Weekend Bag, £31, ASOS

If you're trying to pack as light as possible, then we'd suggest grabbing this small weekend bag for your travels.

Small Floral Weekend Bag, £40, Cath Kidston

Cath Kidston's weekend bag has received plenty of glowing reviews online. One reads: "Large weekender bag, great to fold away afterwards. Choice of designs and money well spent."

Best leather weekend bags

Premium Leather Weekend Bag, £129, Marks & Spencer

A popular choice, Marks & Spencer's leather weekend bag is the definition of spacious.

Blue Leather Weekend Bag, £245, Osprey

Sleek and structured, this smart holdall can be adapted to suit your needs. Travelling light? Simply clip down the sides to create a smaller profile. Heading off on a long weekend? Increase the capacity inside by unclipping them.

Saffiano Leather Weekend Bag, £225, Ted Baker

Choose between the black or burgundy versions of this leather weekend bag from Ted Baker.

