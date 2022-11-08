The best Christmas garlands to add that festive magic to any interiors

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Christmas is fast approaching, and while some may have put up their Christmas decorations the minute the 1 November hit, others may be waiting a little longer.

Whether you are adding some festive cheer to the whole house, a room, or a feature area in the home, there are plenty of options to cosy up the place - without spending a fortune.

One of our preferred decorative pieces includes a Christmas garland.

The faux foliage can decorate a window ledge, sit on top of the fireplace, or be wrapped around the bannister on the staircase, and it instantly fills any gaps, and adds a pop of colour, warmth and light, in an instant.

Some garlands come with lights included or some feature berries for a more natural holly look, while others may be multi-coloured, or made of baubles – the options are endless.

From M&S and John Lewis to The White Company, we have found the best retailers to shop for Christmas garlands, which you can bring out every Christmas from now on.

Christmas garlands for fireplace tips

When it comes to styling your garland for your fireplace, there are plenty of ways to do so, and ultimately, there is no right or wrong way to decorate your fireplace with a garland.

While some may prefer a garland to run just along the fireplace ledge, while others may prefer for their garland to drape down the side, or hang off the edge of the fireplace.

One top tip we advise is to measure the length of your fireplace ledge, as an overhanging garland always looks great, but one that is too short doesn't quite have the same effect.

We recommend a thick and full garland, as with a fire burning it will really set the scene.

Plus a fireplace makes the perfect place to layer various garlands, such as a traditional pine with berries, with a mistletoe light-up variation, and even an advent garland underneath.

Christmas garlands for stairs

Garlands entwined around the staircase are a simple, and effective way, to fill your home with festive spirit.

However, staircases need to be thick and full, as slimmer designs do not fill all the gaps, and can leave your bannister looking a little sparse.

The solution? Opt for a foliage garland, or bauble design, which is thick and full.

Christmas garlands for front door

If you have a porch, or want to decorate your door frame, you can wind a long garland around the door frame, or on any ledging inside the porch.

However, a Christmas wreath, is ideal for attaching to your door knob, or letterbox, to add extra Christmas cheer to your home.

Best Christmas garlands to shop now

M&S garland we love

From Santa's hat garlands to foliage designs, M&S has left no stone unturned, and we couldn't be happier.

Whether you are shopping for traditional designs or quirky garlands, maybe even a medley of them both for different rooms, look no further.

12ft Unlit Berry Garland, £28, M&S

John Lewis garland we love

John Lewis has a very impressive Christmas shop, which you won’t want to miss. Just a simple scroll through and you will instantly be in the festive spirit.

From bauble designs to classic berry pine creations, as well as separate light garlands, which you can decorate on their own, or layer with others, you are spoilt for choice.

Jolly General Store Candy Cane Bauble Garland, £30, John Lewis & Partners

The White Company garland we love

It’s safe to say almost everyone dreams of having The White Company home all year round, but especially at Christmas.

Whether you invest in the plates, plush cushions and matching throws, and decadent duvets, or a Christmas garland, The White Company has it all - and that’s before we get on to the type of garlands too.

Ultimate Garland, £85, The White Company

Selfridges garland we love

Selfridges is another must visit destination when it comes to Christmas shopping, as it is the one stop shop you can buy everything from your gifts, or gift cards, to decorations, cards, and much more.

Selfridges has a dedicated Christmas Shop filled with everything you could imagine could be found in Santa’s grotto, from various brands as well as Selfridges own designs.

Glitter and bead-embellished Christmas garland, £50, Selfridges

Lakeland garland we love

Lakeland is the place to go for all household essentials, whether it’s storage boxes to pack away your Christmas decorations into, or your summer wardrobe, baking trays to create your own Christmas pudding or decorations.

Simplicity is sometimes key, which is why we love the affordable Winter Berry Garland, which measures 180cm long, and can be entwined around your bannister, along a table or window sill.

Lakeland Winter Berry Garland, £49.99, Lakeland

Amazon garland we love

If you’ve left getting your Christmas gifts, or decorations to the very last minute, don’t panic, as Amazon Prime members can get free next day delivery, or sometimes same day delivery, so you can have your Christmas errands complete in time, and at the click of a button.

Amazon stocks a wide range of Christmas garlands, from classic pine designs, pre-lit creations, and make your own garland kits, so you can get creative with the family in advance of 25 December.

1.8M Pre-Lit Decorated Garland with Lights, £19.99, Amazon

Dunelm garland we love

Dunelm has all the cosy interiors for your house, flat, room rental or outdoor space, you could ever desire, and even more festive treats for the Christmas season.

With various garlands and wreaths up for grabs, it can be overwhelming to pick just one, however, our personal favourite is the subtle twist on the classic Eucalyptus garland, as this one is burnt orange, which is giving us mega autumnal vibes.

Artificial Orange Eucalyptus Garland, £16, Dunelm

Argos garland we love

Argos is another hugely popular shopping destination when it comes to Christmas shopping; from the cards, to toys and gifts, as well as decorations.

Whether you are going all out on the festive decor, need to upgrade some much-loved (and much worn) decorations, or invest in new statement pieces, there’s a fantastic collection at Argos, including Habitat’s very opulent Christmas themed creations.

Habitat 6ft Metallic Foliage Christmas Garland, £28, Argos

B&Q garland we love

Shake up the status quo with B&Q’s classy, and minimalist, Christmas garland.

This creation features white mistletoe, and built in lights, to make your home feel cosy this Christmas, without going to OTT.

White Mistletoe Light Up 1.5m Christmas Garland, £20, B&Q

Hobbycraft garland we love

Christmas advent calendars are growing in popularity, and over the years, they have become all the more decadent as they have elevated from chocolate filled advents to beauty buys.

Now you can get a two in one with Hobbycraft’s advent calendar garland, which not only holds any treats you fill inside, but makes for a great decoration.

Christmas Stocking Advent Garland, £16, Hobbycraft

West Elm garland we love

West Elm is the place to shop for luxe home furnishings and furniture.

From bedding and accent chairs, to the smaller details, such as a Merry Christmas garland, this is the simplest but chic decoration to add to your home.

Merry Christmas Garland, £30, West Elm

Oliver Bonas garland we love

Oliver Bonas caters for every shopper’s needs, if you are buying trinket gifts, cards, furniture, prints, or decorations.

For those looking for a subtle addition to your home decor this Christmas, we are rooting for the Golden Bell Christmas Garland with Lights. Subtle but effective.

Golden Bell Christmas Garland with Lights, £35, Oliver Bonas

