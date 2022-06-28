Moon chairs are the must-have outdoor furniture for this summer

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Egg chairs have long been the go-to outdoor furniture item on everyone's list, but the tide has changed, and moon chairs are in.

Interior design experts Furniturebox has found there has been almost a 500% increase in searches for moon chairs over the last year.

Unlike the egg chair, which is a cocoon-style seat, and often comes as a hanging designto seat one or two people, the moon chair is a wider and more open design.

Explaining the difference between the two, Furniturebox's Product Development lead, Laura Rich, said: "The moon chair is set to be the stand-out garden furniture piece for summer 2022.

"While egg chairs are still very popular, we’re seeing a rise in demand for the new moon chair as a fresh take on stand-out garden furniture. Unlike the egg chair, the moon chair allows users to fully bask in the sun - with no overhead covering blocking potential light. The lack of surrounding frame also makes the moon chair more inviting to couples looking to cosy up on their moon chair together in the sunshine - making it a more versatile seat than the classic egg chair.”

Whether you are upgrading your existing outdoor space for the summer, or investing in seating for your balcony, we have found a selection of moon chairs not to miss.

Mano Mano

For those who are looking for a relaxing seat to recline in - but with an extra je ne sais quoi, you have met your match with Mano Mano's swivel moon chair.

You can ensure you are enjoying optimum tan time by rotating in the direction of the sunshine, should you wish.

Outsunny 360° Swivel Rattan Papasan Moon Bowl Chair, £144.99 (Was £181.99), Mano Mano

John Lewis

John Lewis has a wide range of outdoor furniture to shop all year long, including the latest trend, the moon chair.

This design has been hand woven from flat wicker, which is UV resistant and waterproof, so durable to withstand all elements. While the aluminium frame provides a sturdy base for this outdoor furniture piece.

KETTLER LaMode Comfort Garden Lounging Chair with Cushions, £499, John Lewis

Furniturebox

Furniturebox's Moon Chair guarantees optimum comfort with this design as it has a wide area for you to relax in, and is fitted with complimentary padded cushions for extra comfort.

What we love is the elevated base so you can truly put your feet up and relax.

Moon Chair Grey Rattan Cushioned Outdoor Papasan Chair, £234.99 (Was £264.99), Furniturebox

Amazon

Looking for sturdy garden furniture for your outdoor space? This moon chair may just be the answer.

Created from solid steel base, with the addition of a thick quilted cushion to fit the saucer-like seat, makes this a must-have.

Garden Moon Chair Outdoor Swivel Papasan Chair, £169.99, Amazon

Amazon

A moon chair may be the trendy garden and outdoor furniture must-have, but it can also be enjoyed wherever in the world you may be, with this Folding Lazy Chair.

However, this creation is not like the flimsy camping chairs you may have had quite an experience with, as it boasts thick padding, and it comes with a footstool too.

Moon Chair Folding Lazy Chair, £82.99 (Was £89.99), Amazon

Amazon

Amazon has a wide range of moon chairs, which are also known as saucer chairs, but for those looking for a moon chair that rotates, and is still super affordable, the Deluxe Swivel Papsan Chair is for you.

Shoppers can choose from a beige or khaki cushion colour, which contrasts the black steel frame, for a modern garden aesthetic.

Deluxe 360 Swivel Papasan Chair with Soft Cushion, £129, Amazon

Wayfair

Wayfair's Sitka Garden Chair can be placed indoors or outside on your balcony, patio, or in the garden.

The metal frame provides a solid base, which has been fitted with a round padded cushion for extra comfort, although this comes in cream or grey colourway so you can find a neutral option to suit your style.

Sitka Garden Chair with Cushion, £239.99, Wayfair

Robert Dyas

For those who want to bring their moon chairs inside the home, or only take outside when the weather warms up, Robert Dyas has you covered.

This Moon Rattan Chair has been intricately created using sustainably farmed natural rattan, and is perfect to curl up in and reading of an evening. It doesn't come with cushions, so you can style as you wish.

Moon Rattan Chair, £192.99 (Was £241.99), Robert Dyas

Robert Dyas

For those looking to enjoy their moon chair on the go, now you can, as Robert Dyas has created an affordable folding moon chair, which is perfect for camping, or days at the beach.

Folding Saucer Moon Chair, £28.79 (Was £36.99), Robert Dyas

Dunelm

Dunelm currently has an unmissable sale, and included in the home and garden store's sale is a moon chair.

Though it may not be listed as a moon chair, it is, as it has the round open seat, rattan structure, and padded cushion for comfort when relaxing for hours on end.

Tahiti Snug Swivel Seat, £139.30 (Was £199), Dunelm

