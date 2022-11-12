8 best soup makers with the top reviews 2022: From Russell Hobbs to Ninja

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Winter has arrived, and we are craving warm, filling and hearty dishes packed with nutrients to keep hunger, and the chill, at bay. One dish, which screams winter, is a bowl of soup.

There are a vast array of flavours and types of soups to make; from classic tomato soup, or chicken noodle soup, to minestrone, and plenty in between. The one thing with soups is you often have to decant the ingredients into numerous containers to make it perfect, which is why a soup maker is a genius home appliance well worth investing in.

Tefal, Morphy Richards, and Salter, are among the most popular designs, but there are plenty more to have on your radar; from large capacity, smaller creations with take away flasks to enjoy on the go, and plenty more.

Which brands have the best soup makers?

The most popular soup makers are from some of the well-known brands for other home appliances, including Morphy Richards, Tefal and Salter. Ninja is another hugely popular brand for gadgets and gizmos, including soup makers.

Benefits of a soup maker?

A soup maker makes cooking the meal an absolute breeze. The device not only makes for fuss-free cooking, but it saves time, using numerous pots, and consequently washing up.

Soup makers make lightwork of cooking, which is ideal for those who are not quite a seasoned chef, but also for the professionals in the kitchen. Other designs may have heat technology to keep your soup warmer for longer, while others have designs to take on the go, or self cleaning technology.

Best soup makers

Ninja Blender and Soup Maker

Ninja never fails to impress with its vast array of tech gadgets, including this soup maker.

This creation claims to be a 2-in-1 appliance as it blends and helps create soups, however, with a whopping 10 auto i-Q programmes, it is the ultimate soup maker.

It can chop, sauté, blend and cook all ingredients, from vegetables to poultry, and everything in between. The pre-set programmes mean you don’t have to adjust the temperature, but simply add your ingredients and eat, but you don’t have to fear about your feast sticking to the bottom as it features an Auto-Stir option. From frozen drinks to chunky soups, this is the failsafe appliance you never knew you needed.

Top review: "Puts my old soup maker in the shade! This beauty is so quick and easy to use and even cleans itself."

Ninja HB150UK Blender and Soup Maker, £149.99, John Lewis

Morphy Richards Compact Soup Maker

Morphy Richards never fails to deliver on top-quality kitchen appliances, including this soup maker. This gadget can hold one litre, and boasts four settings, so you can rustle up a tasty feast for up to two people.

What we love is you can take it on the go, thanks to the compact design and handle.

Top review: "It is so easy to make soup you can use any leftover veg or meat. It only takes 19 mins from switching on to a delicious soup."

Morphy Richards Compact Soup Maker, £59.99, Currys

Tefal Easy Soup and Smoothie Maker

Tefal is one of the leading appliance companies on the market, and the Easy Soup and Smoothie maker is the triple threat no kitchen is complete without. Not only can you concoct tasty soups, and breakfast smoothies, but you can also pulp pasta sauces, as well as baby food, at the touch of a button.

It features four automatic cooking programmes, for creamed soups, chunky soups, and compotes, and a smoothie option, as well as a keep warm function. Plus, there’s a cleaning button too.

Top review: "If you have little time to make soup buy it, if you have a baby to wean, buy it. It will make your life a lot easier I prepare my baby’s soups and fruit compote with it and it's SO handy"

Tefal Easy Soup and Smoothie Maker, £118.50 (Was £129.99) Amazon

Lakeland Touchscreen Soup Maker

Lakeland’s Touchscreen Soup Maker is another firm favourite with shoppers, having received over 200 glowing reviews.

This design can make both hot and cold dishes, which means you can perfect a soup, or a gazpacho within just 30 minutes. It features four automatic settings, which have been programmed to cook your feast to perfection.

Top review: "Yes it is a considered purchase, but it is well worth the money. It is very easy to use. The programmes are clear chunky, smooth, sauces, crushed ice and my favourite, the auto clean. I have made many different soups, sauces and crushed drinks."

Lakeland Touchscreen Soup Maker, £149.99, Lakeland

Tower 1.6 Litre Soup Maker with 500ml Flask Stainless Steel

Looking for a soup maker to cater to all the family, and take on the go? Look no further. This creation can hold up to 1.6 litres, and also features four pre-programmed settings, which range from smooth to chunky juice to blend.

It is served by 1000W, yet this powerful device is said to be quiet when it’s working its magic, which is a huge tick. Plus, it comes with a 500ml flask so you can take your soup on the go.

Top review: "This soup maker is so good, only takes 20 minutes to make extremely smooth soup and is surprisingly quiet. Absolutely delighted with this purchase."

Tower 1.6 Litre Soup Maker with 500ml Flask Stainless Steel, £66, Very

Salter Electric Soup Maker

The Salter Electric Soup Maker is an affordable and multipurpose creation, which can puree, chunky, and blend your ingredients to make a tasty treat within 30 minutes.

It has a nifty feature that prevents the soup maker from spilling or dry burning, while the pouring lip makes it easy to serve. It can hold up to 1.6 litres, which means one almighty feast in store.

Top review: "It’s perfect. Hot & smooth soup made easy. Easy to clean. No fuss, does what it says."

Salter EK1548AR Electric Soup Maker, £44, Argos

Russell Hobbs 21480 Soup and Blend

Russell Hobbs’ creation has sold out on numerous retailers, which speaks volumes. The popular design can help you create soups and smoothies, sauces, as well as crushing ice, boiling and steaming ingredients, which makes it more than a triple threat.

It boasts eight settings, and can hold up to 1.75 litres of ingredients, while the stainless steel jug keeps your food warm, without sticking.

Top review: "Makes great soup in a short time smooth or chunky, also makes smoothies and lots of other things that require a blender."

Russell Hobbs 21480 Soup and Blend, £53.49, Amazon

Morphy Richards Clarity Soup Maker

This Clarity Soup Maker is ideal for those who like to keep a check on their cuisine when it is cooking. This design boasts a clear container, can hold up to 1.6 litres, and features a smooth, chunky, blend option, as well as a self-cleaning function, as this is not suitable for dishwashers.

Top review: "Easy to use soup maker and easy to clean and store away."

Morphy Richards 501050 Clarity Soup Maker, £80 (Was £120), Argos

