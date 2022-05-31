This quirky kitchen gadget is forever going viral on TikTok - and it’s in the Amazon sale

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

We all know Amazon stocks a wide range of brands, which is why we love shopping online at the retailer. But sometimes TikTok is what sends us straight to basket.

One brand that has caught our attention on TikTok is cookware label, Lékué, which pride themselves on innovative kitchenware tools to make cooking an absolute breeze.

Whether you are a dab hand in the kitchen, but find chopping a chore, Lékué’s gadgets will help you on your way, and inspire you to meal prep like Joe Wicks has urged us to for many years.

While those who may not be so au fait in the kitchen, fear not, as these kitchen appliances will make it look like you’re a pro.

Plus, some Lékué items are on sale at Amazon, and we have curated the must-haves not to miss.

Best Lékué gadgets

Ice Lolly Moulds

You can’t have summer fun without an ice lolly - or three.

Whether you are looking to save some pennies, get creative in the kitchen, or even help wean your child, making your own ice creams can be great fun for all the family to enjoy come the next heatwave.

Ice Lolly Moulds, £10.18 (Was £19.90) | $12.84 (Was $25.10), Amazon

Mini Madeleine Mould

There is something about those dainty pastries, we simply can’t get enough of.

But you don’t have to jet to France to find the perfect Madeleine, as you can make them with ease at home with this mould.

Mini Madeleine Mould, £9.12 (Was £12.06) | $11.50 (Was $15.21), Amazon

Decorating Tool with 4 Nozzles

We don’t know about you, but we often struggle to ice a cake, and when it comes to writing a name or message on the top - you can forget it.

However, this nifty reusable decorating tool, which has four different nozzles, so you can create flowers, or handwritten messages, with ease.

Decorating Tool with 4 Nozzles, £9.40 (Was £11.87) | $11.86 (Was $14.91), Amazon

Steam Case

Steaming may be one of the simplest way to cook your veggies, or fish, but Lékué has made it even simpler with this case, so it all stays in one place, and you don't have watery vegetables.

Steam Case, £13.45 (Was £42.90) | $16.97 (Was $54.12), Amazon

Bread preparation kit

Channel your inner Paul Hollywood with this simple, and effective, bread preparation kit, which has become a TikTok sensation in recent months.

This kit allows you to mix your ingredients in the bowl, and leave to prove, all in one, which saves mess and washing up - genius.

Bread preparation kit, £15.57 (Was £15.99) | $19.64 (Was $20.17), Amazon

Hasselback Cutter

We love a hasselback potato - who doesn’t. It not only looks great, but seems to take on more flavour than a roast potato or new potato.

However, sometimes we may crush our tatties a little too much it becomes mash, which isn’t quite the desired effect. So this nifty gadget will help you perfect the textured veggie.

Hasselback Cutter, £6.98 (Was £11.38) | $8.81 (Was $13.86), Amazon

Rice Your Veggies

Whether you are looking for an easy way to chop your vegetables for a salad, vegetable rice, or are weaning a baby, this is a nifty, and affordable gadget, necessary in the kitchen.

Rice Your Veggies, £8.21 (Was £10.14), Amazon

Cheese Maker

Fromage friends out there, you will be pleased to know making your own cheese doesn’t have to be left solely to the experts.

This affordable prop allows you to perfect the cheese making process with no extra tools needed. This design comes with a sieve to drain excess fluid away, is microwaveable, and a solid lid to shape your cheese.

Cheese Maker, £17.11 (Was £26.90) | $21.58 (Was $33.98), Amazon

Lékué Mini Baguette

We all love a savoury snack, and now you can make it fresh from your own home.

Simply use the bread kit to create the dough, and bake to perfection with this flexible silicone baking tray, which has been designed to allow for maximum air circulation to avoid any soggy bottoms.

Lékué Mini Baguette, £12.90 (Was £15.49) | $16.27 (Was $19.54), Amazon

Popcorn Maker

You don’t have to venture to the cinema to tuck into your favourite snack.

Opt for salty, sweet, or a mixture of both, in minutes with this affordable popcorn maker.

Popcorn Maker, £14.41 (Was £20.90) | $18.18 (Was $26.37), Amazon

Meatball Mold

Making meatballs may seem easy, but actually if they vary in size your cooking time may vary, and you could end up overcooking, or undercooking, your meaty accompaniment to your spaghetti.

Meatball Mold, £7.68 (Was £7.91) | $9.69 (Was $9.98), Amazon

Home Vegetable Drink Container

Oat and almond milk are popular alternatives to cow’s milk, but forking out for specific brands can be quite costly, so why not try it at home?

This container makes it easy to strain the nuts or oats you use to make your very own homemade milk, so it’s not only healthy, but easy on your purse strings in the long run too.

Home Vegetable Drink Container, £14.01 (Was £17.02) | $17.67 (Was $21.47), Amazon

