25 things to buy yourself to feel better if you have the January blues

Leanne Bayley
Feeling blue? Here are 30 things you can buy yourself to feel better in January. Whether you're newly single and in post-breakup mode, or you're feeling sad because of lockdown, these are good purchases for feeling better.
It's January, we're all feeling a bit 'meh', some times you just need to gift yourself something nice to cheer you up.
It's worth noting that treating yourself doesn't have to be lavish - it's not all designer clothes and fancy shoes - you can just buy yourself something that will make you feel good. Let's face it - we all could do with a little pick-me-up. Live your best life and shop these mood-boosting buys.
RELATED: 67 gift ideas guaranteed to cheer up loved-ones
1. A lovely candle
Happiness scented candle, £35, Neom
2. A new nail polish colour you've wanted to try - but haven't yet
Chanel Nail Polish, £25, Boots
3. Flowers. Flowers always spark joy
Flowers, £25, Freddie's Flowers
READING LIST: 20 books to transform your life in 2023: Improve your life, be happier & get motivated
4. A mirror message to remind yourself that you're amazing
Positivity mirror, £25, NotOnTheHighStreet
5. Something chic but comfortable
Original Pink hoodie £50, Glossier
6. Really good coffee
Grind coffee, £12.95, Grind
7. A bath milk to give you the best night's sleep of your life
ESPA Restful Bath Milk, £30, ESPA
8. A piece of jewellery that will make you smile every time you wear it
Zoe Sugg Stargazer hoops, £110, Carrie Elizabeth
9. Something bright and cheerful
Neon candles, £20, Etsy
10. A fab new gym kit
Printed active outfit, £94, Mint Velvet
11. A Wellness Journal
Wellness journal, £26, Papier
RELATED: The best flower delivery services to brighten someone's day
12. A new cool gadget to play with
NEW Apple iPhone 14 Pro in purple, £1099, Currys
13. A memory box for you to create some happy memories
Memory box, was £19, NotOnTheHighStreet
14. Chocolate for the win!
Milk & Cookies slab, £4.50, Hotel Chocolat
YUM: These 5 foods will help boost your mood
15. A new body mist that smells just like summer
Brazilian Crush Hair and Body Mist, £19, Boots
16. A designer bag that you'll stare at and swoon
Pink Gucci Marmont 2.0 bag, £1,150, NET-A-PORTER
17. Some sunglasses - for when the sun comes out to play!
Taylor Morris Jude sunglasses, was £150, Taylor Morris
MORE: 18 of the best wellness apps to download in 2023
18. A disco ball so you can transform your house into a rave
Disco ball, £14.98, Amazon
19. A piece of art that speaks directly to you and brings you joy
Eleanor Bowmer You Got TOwn It poster £17.99 John Lewis
20. A new highlighter to add some shine to your life
Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Glow Highlighter, £38, Charlotte Tilbury
21. A luxe car diffuser set
Car Diffuser Set, £73, Jo Malone London
22. A hamper of treats for a civilised afternoon
Fortnum & Mason hamper, from £25, Fortnum & Mason
23. Some new bed linen
Adeline duvet cover, from £85, The White Company
24. Brownies that get delivered straight to your door
Box of brownies, £17, M&S
25. A SAD-busting alarm clock
Lumie Sunrise Alarm Wake up to Daylight Table Lamp, £42.49 John Lewis
HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.