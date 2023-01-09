25 things to buy yourself to feel better if you have the January blues

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

It's January, we're all feeling a bit 'meh', some times you just need to gift yourself something nice to cheer you up.

It's worth noting that treating yourself doesn't have to be lavish - it's not all designer clothes and fancy shoes - you can just buy yourself something that will make you feel good. Let's face it - we all could do with a little pick-me-up. Live your best life and shop these mood-boosting buys.

1. A lovely candle

Happiness scented candle, £35, Neom

2. A new nail polish colour you've wanted to try - but haven't yet

Chanel Nail Polish, £25, Boots

3. Flowers. Flowers always spark joy

Flowers, £25, Freddie's Flowers

4. A mirror message to remind yourself that you're amazing

Positivity mirror, £25, NotOnTheHighStreet

5. Something chic but comfortable

Original Pink hoodie £50, Glossier

6. Really good coffee

Grind coffee, £12.95, Grind

7. A bath milk to give you the best night's sleep of your life

ESPA Restful Bath Milk, £30, ESPA

8. A piece of jewellery that will make you smile every time you wear it

Zoe Sugg Stargazer hoops, £110, Carrie Elizabeth

9. Something bright and cheerful

Neon candles, £20, Etsy

10. A fab new gym kit

Printed active outfit, £94, Mint Velvet

11. A Wellness Journal

Wellness journal, £26, Papier

12. A new cool gadget to play with

NEW Apple iPhone 14 Pro in purple, £1099, Currys

13. A memory box for you to create some happy memories

Memory box, was £19, NotOnTheHighStreet

14. Chocolate for the win!

Milk & Cookies slab, £4.50, Hotel Chocolat

15. A new body mist that smells just like summer

Brazilian Crush Hair and Body Mist, £19, Boots

16. A designer bag that you'll stare at and swoon

Pink Gucci Marmont 2.0 bag, £1,150, NET-A-PORTER

17. Some sunglasses - for when the sun comes out to play!

Taylor Morris Jude sunglasses, was £150, Taylor Morris

18. A disco ball so you can transform your house into a rave

Disco ball, £14.98, Amazon

19. A piece of art that speaks directly to you and brings you joy

Eleanor Bowmer You Got TOwn It poster £17.99 John Lewis

20. A new highlighter to add some shine to your life

Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Glow Highlighter, £38, Charlotte Tilbury

21. A luxe car diffuser set

Car Diffuser Set, £73, Jo Malone London

22. A hamper of treats for a civilised afternoon

Fortnum & Mason hamper, from £25, Fortnum & Mason

23. Some new bed linen

Adeline duvet cover, from £85, The White Company

24. Brownies that get delivered straight to your door

Box of brownies, £17, M&S

25. A SAD-busting alarm clock

Lumie Sunrise Alarm Wake up to Daylight Table Lamp, £42.49 John Lewis

