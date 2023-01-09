﻿

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

25 things to buy yourself to feel better if you have the January blues

Some might call this 'Self Care'...

It's January, we're all feeling a bit 'meh', some times you just need to gift yourself something nice to cheer you up.

It's worth noting that treating yourself doesn't have to be lavish - it's not all designer clothes and fancy shoes - you can just buy yourself something that will make you feel good. Let's face it - we all could do with a little pick-me-up. Live your best life and shop these mood-boosting buys. 

RELATED: 67 gift ideas guaranteed to cheer up loved-ones

1.  A lovely candle

Happiness scented candle, £35, Neom

SHOP NOW

2. A new nail polish colour you've wanted to try - but haven't yet

Chanel Nail Polish, £25, Boots

SHOP NOW

3. Flowers. Flowers always spark joy 

Flowers, £25, Freddie's Flowers

SHOP NOW

READING LIST: 20 books to transform your life in 2023: Improve your life, be happier & get motivated

4. A mirror message to remind yourself that you're amazing 

Positivity mirror, £25, NotOnTheHighStreet

SHOP NOW 

5. Something chic but comfortable 

Original Pink hoodie £50, Glossier

SHOP NOW

6. Really good coffee

Grind coffee, £12.95, Grind

SHOP NOW

7. A bath milk to give you the best night's sleep of your life 

ESPA Restful Bath Milk, £30, ESPA

SHOP NOW 

8. A piece of jewellery that will make you smile every time you wear it

Zoe Sugg Stargazer hoops, £110, Carrie Elizabeth

SHOP NOW

9. Something bright and cheerful 

Neon candles, £20, Etsy

SHOP NOW

10. A fab new gym kit 

Printed active outfit, £94, Mint Velvet

SHOP NOW

11. A Wellness Journal

Wellness journal, £26, Papier

SHOP NOW

RELATED: The best flower delivery services to brighten someone's day

12. A new cool gadget to play with 

NEW Apple iPhone 14 Pro in purple, £1099, Currys

SHOP NOW

13. A memory box for you to create some happy memories

Memory box, was £19, NotOnTheHighStreet

SHOP NOW

14. Chocolate for the win!

Milk & Cookies slab, £4.50, Hotel Chocolat

SHOP NOW

YUM: These 5 foods will help boost your mood

15. A new body mist that smells just like summer

Brazilian Crush Hair and Body Mist, £19, Boots

SHOP NOW

16. A designer bag that you'll stare at and swoon

Pink Gucci Marmont 2.0 bag, £1,150, NET-A-PORTER

SHOP NOW

17. Some sunglasses - for when the sun comes out to play! 

Taylor Morris Jude sunglasses, was £150, Taylor Morris

SHOP NOW

MORE: 18 of the best wellness apps to download in 2023

18. A disco ball so you can transform your house into a rave

Disco ball, £14.98, Amazon

SHOP NOW

19. A piece of art that speaks directly to you and brings you joy 

Eleanor Bowmer You Got TOwn It poster £17.99 John Lewis

SHOP NOW

20. A new highlighter to add some shine to your life

Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Glow Highlighter, £38, Charlotte Tilbury

SHOP NOW

21. A luxe car diffuser set

Car Diffuser Set, £73, Jo Malone London

SHOP NOW

22. A hamper of treats for a civilised afternoon

Fortnum & Mason hamper, from £25, Fortnum & Mason

SHOP NOW

23. Some new bed linen

Adeline duvet cover, from £85, The White Company 

SHOP NOW

24. Brownies that get delivered straight to your door

Box of brownies, £17, M&S

SHOP NOW

25. A SAD-busting alarm clock

Lumie Sunrise Alarm Wake up to Daylight Table Lamp, £42.49 John Lewis

SHOP NOW

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

More on:

More about self care

More news