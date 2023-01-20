Cheeky Prince Harry-themed Valentine’s Day cards are on sale at Moonpig

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Romantic royal fans are going to love this – Moonpig is selling Prince Harry-themed Valentine’s Day cards!

The cheeky designers at the online card retailer came up with the range after the release – and smash success - of the Duke of Sussex’s bombshell-filled memoir Spare.

Prince Harry Valentine's Day card, From £3.79, Moonpig

Sure to be a top seller, one of the cards features a cartoon likeness of Harry along with the words: “Roses are red violets are blue I'd leave the royal family for you! Happy Valentine's Day.”

Another features the text: “I’ve got lingerie that’s even more revealing than Prince Harry’s memoir, not that I ever wear it, sorry.

Prince Harry Valentine's Day card, From £3.79, Moonpig

And referencing the title of Harry’s book, a third card proclaims: “I love spending any Spare moment with you.”

There’s even a birthday card up for grabs in the collection, featuring a cartoon pic of the smiling Duke holding a cake, with the words: “Got any birthday card Spare?”

Prince Harry Birthday card, From £3.79, Moonpig

We wonder what Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would make of the cheeky cards, which are available in standard, large and giant sizes from £3.79 - £9.99.

KEEP SHOPPING:

12 funny Valentine’s Day gifts under £20 to make your other half laugh

5 sexy date night outfit ideas you’re totally going to heart

20 Valentine's Day gifts for her - we're talking about the cute and unique presents she'll love

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Edit newsletter to get other shopping stories delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.