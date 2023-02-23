Princess Kate loves this Lululemon workout jacket - and it's back in stock

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Princess Kate has long been a fan of trendy workout brand Lululemon, and was even spotted browsing the shop in London as far back as 2016.

The Princess of Wales's go-to workout jacket is the Lululemon 'Define Luon' style, which she most recently rocked to play rugby in Northern Ireland.

Princess Kate is a major fan of the super soft zip-up, wearing it for the rugby in Northern Ireland, above

And if you want to add the world's most universally cool wardrobe staple to your closet right now, you're in luck - the stylish workout jacket is back in stock!

Define Jacket Luon, £98 / $118, Lululemon

The popular Define jacket, which also has celebrity fans from Reese Witherspoon to Kim Kardashian, features a slim, hip-length fit, soft, breathable fabric and handy pockets, too!

Shop Princess Kate's Lululemon look for less

If you're on the hunt for a bargain, you can also find other colourways and Define styles with up to 50% off in the Lululemon We Made Too Much sale.

SALE ALERT: 'Define' jacket, colours & styles will vary, from £74 / $89, Lululemon

Or, shop a similar lookalike on Amazon!

QUEENIEKE Zip-up running jacket, £32.99 / $39.99, Amazon

The Queenieke zip-up running jacket, which comes in 35 colours, is Amazon's #1 Best Seller in Women's Track Jackets and has scored a 4.6-star of 5 rating.

The Lululemon Define Jacket's celebrity fans

Reese Witherspoon shared her own Lululemon Define Jacket on Instagram

Princess Kate and Kim Kardashian aren't really known for their similar tastes in fashion - although they both share a love for Dyson supersonic hair dryers, a certain designer tote and yes, the Lululemon Define jacket.

Kim Kardashian has also long been a fan of the workout wear brand

And Draper James founder Reese Witherspoon also rocked a camo print jacket from the workout wear brand in an Instagram snap.

