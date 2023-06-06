Tu at Sainsbury's is my weakness - 10 summery pieces I'm adding to basket

Supermarket fashion has come on leaps and bounds since it first sprung up in the aisles, and one of our favourites to browse and buy is Tu Clothing at Sainsbury’s. Just wait until you see their new summer collection.

With affordability top of the list at the moment, we can afford to go a little wild in the Sainsbury’s aisles with Tu’s budget-friendly buys (that are, spoiler, actually really nice).

We're obsessed with Tu Clothing's summer fashion, from linen shirts to beach ready shorts

Don’t just ask us – ask influencers, who happily pepper their high-end pieces with some of Tu Clothing’s best buys, from gingham dresses to brilliant basics and trend-led accessories too.

As for me, I can’t pop to my local Sainsbury’s without buying something from Tu and I’ve been known to spend an evening browsing the Tu website for the latest trending piece. As for clothes for my four-year-old, the kids clothing is a dream (and washes well, too).

Luckily for you, I’ve done the hard work and edited down Tu Clothing’s incredible offering of fashion to the best pieces of the moment.

There’s expensive looking sandals for a purse-friendly £8, the tropical print dress of dreams and trend-led two-piece summer coord that’ll be the envy of your friends, trust me. Get ready for the compliments to flood in…

Shop the best Tu Clothing for summer

This is the one you’ll have seen all over Instagram. A great way to tap into the Barbiecore movement, polka dots are always a winner.

Linen dresses don’t get much cooler than this ultra-feminine zebra print midi. With short puff sleeves and shirring at the back and waist for comfort, we’re in love. There’s also a black version if you’re not a fan of prints.

Summer co-ords are a seasonal mainstay, and Tu’s broderie anglaise edged duo, with wrap blouse and wide-leg trousers, is super lightweight but effortlessly cool. A great alternative to a dress for a summer occasion, add white block heels and a nano bag.

I’m in love with this tropical print dress, a bolder alternative to sweet florals. The neckline is ultra-flattering too.

The waistcoat suit trend is big for summer, and you can embrace the look for less with Tu’s brilliant two-piece; team the waistcoat with the matching wide-leg trousers for a smarter look, or wear with cut-off denim shorts or jeans for a more laidback aesthetic.

Gingham print is never out of fashion, and the prairie vibe is my favourite for summer. I’m loving the bright orange hue of this midi dress.

Everyone needs a summer jacket (sorry to say!), and for those days a denim jacket won’t quite cut it, a lightweight quilted jacket is the cover-up you need. How cute is this floral design?

These luxe-looking sandals look incredible and will add a bright finish to any outfit. Everyone needs a pair of pool sliders, I live in mine in summer.

Tu’s swimsuits are worth a second look, offering maternity designs and tummy control swimwear. I’m obsessed with this mono-leaf design, which has adjustable straps for extra comfort.

Since I'm not on holiday right now, I can dream with this beautifully printed tee.

