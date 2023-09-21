The Marks & Spencer sale is on - here are my top fashion sale buys

Take it from this shopping editor – these are the best fashion buys in the new M&S sale

There’s sales and then there’s the M&S sale, and as someone who shops for a living, it’s one of the seasonal sales I always look forward to – and actually buy from. I bookmark so many products at Marks & Spencer’s that the sale is a breeze for me to buy from.

Luckily, a lot of key trend pieces for autumn winter have been reduced in the M&S sale, and thanks to my forward planning, means I can add them all to basket easily - and share my edit with you. There’s 50% off across womenswear, menswear and kids wear, and home too, but as much as I love my child and my home, it’s all for me I’m shopping. It’s about time my wardrobe had some TLC and with autumn on the horizon, here’s my top M&S sale buys.

Best M&S sale fashion buys at a glance

How I chose the best of the M&S womenswear sale

Availability : At the time of publishing, all of the items I’ve chosen were in stock. The M&S sale moves quick, though!

: At the time of publishing, all of the items I’ve chosen were in stock. The M&S sale moves quick, though! Seasonal : I’ve chosen fashion that can be worn in autumn and winter, or are classic wardrobe items.

: I’ve chosen fashion that can be worn in autumn and winter, or are classic wardrobe items. Trends : I’m constantly keeping on top of trends, both catwalk and street style, and have included trend-led pieces as well as those that never go out of fashion.

: I’m constantly keeping on top of trends, both catwalk and street style, and have included trend-led pieces as well as those that never go out of fashion. Variety: It’s not all dresses or jeans, I’ve made sure to keep it spicy with a variety of pieces across womenswear categories.

Our pick of the M&S sale

NOW SHOP

11 stylish pairs of hiking boots

I used to work at H&M and used my expert shopping skills to pick the best pieces



11 reasons to wear a sweater vest this season

