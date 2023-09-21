The Marks & Spencer sale is on - here are my top fashion sale buys

There’s sales and then there’s the M&S sale, and as someone who shops for a living, it’s one of the seasonal sales I always look forward to – and actually buy from. I bookmark so many products at Marks & Spencer’s that the sale is a breeze for me to buy from.
Luckily, a lot of key trend pieces for autumn winter have been reduced in the M&S sale, and thanks to my forward planning, means I can add them all to basket easily - and share my edit with you. There’s 50% off across womenswear, menswear and kids wear, and home too, but as much as I love my child and my home, it’s all for me I’m shopping. It’s about time my wardrobe had some TLC and with autumn on the horizon, here’s my top M&S sale buys.
Best M&S sale fashion buys at a glance
- Best M&S jumper on sale: Striped collar jumper, £23 (WAS £29)
- Best M&S coat on sale: Puffer gilet, £24 (WAS £39.50)
- Best M&S shoes on sale: Chunky trainers, £32 (WAS £49.50)
- Best M&S trousers on sale: Wide leg trousers, £24 (WAS £39.50)
- Best M&S dress on sale: Polka dot tea dress, £22 (WAS £45)
- Best M&S skirt on sale: Pure cotton A Line skirt, £20 (WAS £37.50)
How I chose the best of the M&S womenswear sale
- Availability: At the time of publishing, all of the items I’ve chosen were in stock. The M&S sale moves quick, though!
- Seasonal: I’ve chosen fashion that can be worn in autumn and winter, or are classic wardrobe items.
- Trends: I’m constantly keeping on top of trends, both catwalk and street style, and have included trend-led pieces as well as those that never go out of fashion.
- Variety: It’s not all dresses or jeans, I’ve made sure to keep it spicy with a variety of pieces across womenswear categories.
Our pick of the M&S sale
NOW SHOP
11 stylish pairs of hiking boots
I used to work at H&M and used my expert shopping skills to pick the best pieces
11 reasons to wear a sweater vest this season