The Marks & Spencer sale is on - here are my top fashion sale buys

Take it from this shopping editor – these are the best fashion buys in the new M&S sale

M&S sale
Carla Challis
Carla Challis
There’s sales and then there’s the M&S sale, and as someone who shops for a living, it’s one of the seasonal sales I always look forward to – and actually buy from. I bookmark so many products at Marks & Spencer’s that the sale is a breeze for me to buy from. 

Luckily, a lot of key trend pieces for autumn winter have been reduced in the M&S sale, and thanks to my forward planning, means I can add them all to basket easily - and share my edit with you. There’s 50% off across womenswear, menswear and kids wear, and home too, but as much as I love my child and my home, it’s all for me I’m shopping. It’s about time my wardrobe had some TLC and with autumn on the horizon, here’s my top M&S sale buys. 

Best M&S sale fashion buys at a glance

How I chose the best of the M&S womenswear sale 

  • Availability: At the time of publishing, all of the items I’ve chosen were in stock. The M&S sale moves quick, though! 
  • Seasonal: I’ve chosen fashion that can be worn in autumn and winter, or are classic wardrobe items. 
  • Trends: I’m constantly keeping on top of trends, both catwalk and street style, and have included trend-led pieces as well as those that never go out of fashion. 
  • Variety: It’s not all dresses or jeans, I’ve made sure to keep it spicy with a variety of pieces across womenswear categories.

Our pick of the M&S sale

  • M&S bomber jacket

    M&S Bomber Jacket

    I already own a bomber jacket but it’s a smart, workwear piece, and have been searching for a more school run friendly/park play date version. This relaxed fit looks like it’ll do the trick – and is under half price and still available in plenty of sizes.

  • Denim skirt M&S

    M&S Denim Midi Skirt

    Am I the last person on the planet to buy a denim skirt? Possibly. And with this one being just £17, it seems silly not to finally embrace the trend that’s going nowhere and add this to my repertoire.

  • M&S shirt

    M&S Striped Shirt

    Striped shirts are so versatile you can never have too many. Buy a few sizes up to get that laidback, oversized look and wear over a skinny rollneck for a Nancy Myers leading lady vibe. There’s a few versions of this on sale, including white with fine stripes and a blue mix.

  • M&S trench coat

    M&S Longline Trench Coat

    Everyone needs a trench coat, me included, and since mine is looking a bit worse for wear I’m buying this classic M&S trench. I love that the colour is khaki, rather than the usual beige, and the storm flaps and belt make it look far more expensive than it is

  • M&S jumpsuit

    M&S Denim Jumpsuit

    Jumpsuits are still big news for autumn and I really like the smarter edge to this M&S design. It has a belt to cinch in the waist, and slightly wide legs to flatter. It could easily be dressed up with heels or kept casual with sneakers or boots.

