Macy's created three beauty advent calendars for 2023 and they start at just $49.50

Macy’s in-house exclusive holiday beauty advent calendars always seem to sell out, so savvy shoppers take note! There are three ‘Created by Macy’s beauty countdowns for 2023 – 25 Days of Beauty, 12 Days of Beauty and The Luxury Beauty Advent Calendar – and they’re some of the most affordable of the season, starting at under $50.

All of the Macy’s holiday beauty advent calendars are filled with trusted trending and classic beauty favorites – Lancôme, Estée Lauder, Sunday Riley, Drybar, Armani Beauty, Anastasia Beverly Hills and the like – so you really can’t go wrong.

Which one you should buy all depends on what you’re looking for. Are you on a tighter holiday budget? Are you all about the highest-end luxury indulgences? Do you love to try lots of beauty samples before deciding which to buy full-size?

Also to consider: the Macy's 12- and 25-day calendars also include a bonus: a $10 coupon toward your next $40 Macy's beauty purchase. Tempting!

If you're not sure which to buy, I've thought about what shoppers would love based on their holiday beauty advent calendar personalities and what Macy's beauty advent calendar would be the best choice.

Best for bargain hunters: Macy’s 25 Days Of Beauty Advent Calendar ($99)

VALUE: $321

YOU SAVE: $222

With 25 beauty gifts to count down to the holidays, it’s very likely all of your favorite (or soon-to-be favorite) beauty brands are covered and for a relative bargain price of $99 for over $300-worth of beauty buys!

Why it's worth it: The gift set has a little of everything - hair care, fragrance, bath and makeup included - and is very heavy on skincare, with face masks, anti-aging creams and serums that will keep you glowing all season.

What beauty brands are inside the Macy’s 25-day beauty advent calendar?

Skin care: Belif, Buttah, Caudalie, Clinique, Elemis, Estée Lauder, Kiehl’s, Koh Gen Do, Lancôme, Origins, Perricone MD, Peter Thomas Roth, philosophy, Sunday Riley, TONYMOLY

Belif, Buttah, Caudalie, Clinique, Elemis, Estée Lauder, Kiehl’s, Koh Gen Do, Lancôme, Origins, Perricone MD, Peter Thomas Roth, philosophy, Sunday Riley, TONYMOLY Hair care: Bumble and Bumble, Sutra Beauty, Wander Beauty

Bumble and Bumble, Sutra Beauty, Wander Beauty Fragrance : Carolina Herrera, Tom Ford

: Carolina Herrera, Tom Ford Bath : Lovery

: Lovery Makeup: Smashbox, Stila, tarte, Too Faced

Smashbox, Stila, tarte, Too Faced Bonus: $10 gift card

Best for the budget-conscious: Macy’s 12 Days Of Beauty Advent Calendar ($49.50)

VALUE: $149

YOU SAVE: $99.50

The 12-day calendar with a dozen beauty gifts, may be more modest but that doesn’t mean it’s not absolutely packed with covetable beauty gems. You’ll find brands like Anastasia Beverly Hills, Drybar and Lancôme - all for under $50.

Why it's worth it: While this short but sweet advent calendar doesn’t include any fragrances, note that if you’re a makeup fan, this 12-day set actually has more makeup gifts than Macy’s 24-day version.

What beauty brands are inside the Macy’s 12-day beauty advent calendar?

Skin care: Borghese, Elizabeth Arden, First Aid Beauty, Fré, Shiseido, StriVectin

Borghese, Elizabeth Arden, First Aid Beauty, Fré, Shiseido, StriVectin Hair care : Drybar

: Drybar Makeup : Anastasia Beverly Hills, Lancôme, NUDESTIX, Smashbox, tarte

: Anastasia Beverly Hills, Lancôme, NUDESTIX, Smashbox, tarte BONUS: $10 off Macy's beauty coupon

Best for luxury beauty junkies: Macy’s Luxury Beauty Advent Calendar ($120)

VALUE: $293

YOU SAVE: $173

If you’re a luxury beauty aficionado, Macy’s has created the perfect holiday beauty advent calendar for you. While all of the retailer’s exclusive countdowns are chock full of high end beauty products, this one is the Macy’s creme de la creme.

Why it's worth it: Who wouldn't want to treat themselves with a daily luxury gift like a Tom Ford lip color, SK-II face mask or Armani beauty liquid eyeshadow?

What beauty brands are inside the Macy’s Luxury Beauty Advent Calendar ?

Skin care: Peter Thomas Roth, Virtue, Clé de Peau Beauté, Estée Lauder, Lancôme, SK-II

Peter Thomas Roth, Virtue, Clé de Peau Beauté, Estée Lauder, Lancôme, SK-II Fragrance: MCM, Yves Saint Laurent

MCM, Yves Saint Laurent Makeup: Tom Ford, Yves Saint Laurent, Carolina Herrera, Armani Beauty

Happy haute beauty holidays!