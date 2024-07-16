Stop the press! The Apple Watch is in the Amazon Prime Day sale right now

I am loyal to my Apple Watch and I have been for years, but I know they can be quite the splurge. Thankfully, Amazon Prime Day has a big saving on the Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen, 2023) which is perfect if you've been thinking of buying one but couldn't quite justify the spend.

Granted, it's not the most recent model but this one has lots of excellent features at a more reasonable price point.

You can choose between midnight, silver, blue and starlight within the Amazon Prime sale.

It's without a doubt the most versatile option: as well as tracking health and fitness stats, the Apple Watch SE is basically like having a second phone. It's supported by all standard providers, meaning that you can receive calls and texts wherever and whenever you are exercising.

Like a lot of people, I use my Apple Watch to track my fitness goals, and it seriously helps with motivation. From how often you stand up to how much you move and how many minutes of exercise you do, the watch tracks your activity according to three rings: move, exercise and stand. It'll even remind you if you're slacking according to your goals with a little vibration (which can, of course, be muted for days when you'd rather not).

The sport loop strap is also a popular choice - and it's also in the Prime Day sale

Lots of Apple Watch fans are happy with the health and safety features onboarded. You can get help when you need it with Fall Detection, Crash Detection and Emergency SOS. You can also check out interesting insights into your health, including notifications if you have an irregular heart rhythm or an unusually high or low heart rate.

It's compatible with Apple Fitness+, Apple's own workout app. Sign up for access to a library of workouts led by an award-winning team of trainers, and you'll be able to seamlessly sync all of your workout stats and music from your watch to an iPhone, iPad or Apple TV. What's more, if you buy this watch it comes with three months of Apple Fitness+ free.

Joe Wicks' during his Apple Fitness+ takeover



I really love how it looks as well. I have an array of Apple Watch straps and I change the watch face regularly.