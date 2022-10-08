Best smartwatches for women: From Apple, to Fitbit & Samsung

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Smartwatches are a hugely popular purchase for many, as they provide extra features than classic battery-powered designs.

Smartwatches come in all shapes and sizes, analogue and digital, chain straps, as well as silicone or leather.

There are also different face shapes from circular to square, small and big faces, so there are plenty of choices.

But when it comes to smartwatches, the features also contribute to how highly they are ranked, including the battery level, heart rate, step counter, as well as sleep time.

From Apple and Fitbit, to Sekonda Amazfit and many more brands you won’t want to miss.

Apple

Apple Watch Series 8, £779, Amazon

An Apple Watch is often the most popular smartwatch many opt for when it comes to investing in the jewellery item.

An Apple Watch is quite simply a small phone on your arm, which is why it is a huge hit with shoppers. You can alternate the straps to suit your style preference too.

Fitbit

FITBIT Charge 5 Fitness Tracker, £104, Amazon

Fitbit’s have been a hugely popular smartwatch design, especially over the last few years - but they show no signs of slowing down either as plenty of updated models continue to hit the shelves.

From tracking your steps, pace, and heart rate, to setting alarms, this high-tech smartwatch is ideal for the active type.

Amazfit

Amazfit GTR 3 Pro, £179, Amazfit

Amazfit is the high-tech brand you need to have on your radar, and the GTR 3 Pro, has everything you could want from a smartwatch.

It boasts an Ultra HD AMOLED display, allows 24-hour health management to your arm, as well as a 12-day battery life, which is a massive bonus for those on the go.

Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Fit2 Smart Watch, £49, Argos

If you're looking for an affordable smartwatch, this Samsung design is for you.

It has garnered over 700 glowing reviews from shoppers who insist it is great for adults and children, as well as for all sports, including swimming.

Garmin

Garmin Forerunner 745 GPS Running Smartwatch, £493.91, Amazon

For those who are serious fitness buffs, this smartwatch is for you as it has advanced training features.

But what do those features involve? It features a GPS to evaluate performance in terms of aerobic and anaerobic training, your training status to alert you if you are over training or under training.

Radley

Radley Series 8 Smartwatch, £39.95, John Lewis

This creation ticks all the boxes, as one size fits all so it will make the perfect purchase for all - even as a gift.

It is water resistant, features an activity tracker, and enables call or message notifications to pop up on your wrist so you don’t miss a beat - and it's one of the more affordable smartwatches on the market.

Huawei

HUAWEI Band 4 Smart Band, £18.97, Amazon

Huawei know how to do tech, and do it well.

While it may be listed as a Smart Band, is a smartwatch, which has garnered over 2,000 glowing reviews from shoppers.

This design features a sleep monitor, activity tracker and sleep mode, all in a streamlined design to sit comfortably on your wrist.

Sekonda

Sekonda Flex Smartwatch, £79.99, Sekonda

Looking for an elegant smartwatch, which is perfect for working out, but also daytime and eveningwear too? This is for you.

This stylish watch has all the features you expect from a smartwatch, it boasts a large circular face, as well as chain strap to elevate this design.

Fossil

Gen 6 Smartwatch Rose Gold-Tone, £279, Fossil

Fossil has a whole host of watches on offer, including smartwatches for women.

Whether you are looking for a chain strap, or a classic leather strap, you can customise your design to suit your style.

Of course, you are able to track your steps, calories and heart rate with ease.

