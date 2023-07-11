10 best Amazon Prime Day deals - I'm an Amazon professional shopper and these are my top buys

Amazon Prime Day 2023 has officially kicked off, and there are so many great deals there for the taking in the deals extravaganza, which takes place on July 11 and 12. If you’re feeling a bit overwhelmed by it all, I’m here to make it easy for you.

I shop Amazon for a living and I’ve rounded up the only deals worth shopping across beauty, tech, home and more, keep scrolling for my top picks.

Don’t forget that you'll need to be an Amazon Prime member to access the deals, so if you're not already, sign up below. You can sign up to a 30-day free trial, which can be cancelled anytime thereafter. After the trial runs out it’s £8.99 a month.

How to find a good deal

It seems like everything is discounted for Amazon Prime Day - but not all deals are worth it. Some sneaky merchants put their prices up in the weeks leading up to the deals bonanza to make shoppers think they’re getting a good deal on the day. The deals we list are definitely not using this tactic, but if you want to do your own research, you can use a shopping assistant browser extension like CamelCamelCamel or Keepa which can show you how the price of a product has changed over time and alert you if it’s cheaper on another retailer.

Why you should trust me

I’ve been professionally shopping Amazon for HELLO! Online for the past three years - this is my third Prime Day to date. I’m an expert in the best deals by now and I can tell you which ones are fab and which ones are drab. I have a constant eye on prices, so I know which of these Amazon Prime Deals are worth it.

Best Amazon Prime Deals on Day 1

Tower Air Fryer Amazon Prime Day Deal: - 33% off Tower family-size air fryer Tower Family Size Air Fryer If you’ve yet to join the air fryer party, Tower’s family-size model is a great option. It cooks up to 30% faster thanks to its rapid air circulation and you can use little to no fat, making it a much healthier option. You also save up to 70% on your energy bill as it uses much less power than a conventional oven. £46.99 (WAS £69.99) AT AMAZON

Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream Amazon Prime Day Deal - 52% off Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream Catherine Zeta-Jones and Reese Witherspoon are both fans of Elizabeth Arden's mighty Eight Hour cream - which calms, protects and hydrates skin for up to eight hours, and can be applied at any time of the day. With a saving like this, it's the right time to stock up. Our Senior Lifestyle Editor Karen Silas loves it. She says: “I am the queen of multitasking beauty and skincare products - and this cream is right up there on my list. I’ve used it for everything from lip balm to soothing eczema patches. And when I heard about Prince Harry’s reference to it in Spare I was like, ‘Wow, you can really use it for everything!’”

£13.36 (WAS £28) AT AMAZON

Satin Pillows Amazon Prime Day Deal - 25% off Bedsure satin pillows The benefits of satin pillows are many. They are easy to clean, they reduce the formation of wrinkles, and are gentler on hair, because they reduce breakage, tangles, and frizz. Satin is also hypoallergenic and resistant to dust mites, making it a good choice for people with allergies or sensitive skin. Snap up this set in the Amazon sale - they're available in practically every colour you could want, too!

£8.99 (WAS £11.99) AT AMAZON

Apple AirPods Amazon Prime Days Deal - 21% off Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) Discounts on Apple products are few and far between, so if you have been eyeing up some Apple AirPods it’s a good idea to take advantage of this Amazon sale price now. Our reviewer loves the 'find' function as he's prone to leaving them at work, and says they fit his smaller ears perfectly compared to other brands which have fallen out or been uncomfortable. £149 (WAS £189.99) AT AMAZON

Velvet Hangers Amazon Prime Day Deal - 17% Off Zober Velvet Coat Hangers Pack of 50 Non-Slip Velvet Hangers are a must for fashion fans - they’re slimline, measuring just 6mm in width so you can fit almost double the number of clothes in your wardrobe. The slimline hangers’ velvet texture stops clothes from slipping off, plus the hangers also rotate 360 degrees to fit in any space, and they can hold up to 5kg each. Our Senior Lifestyle Editor Karen Silas loves hers. “I switched to velvet hangers after moving into a new place with much less closet space - heavy and bulky wooden hangers are now banned in my wardrobe! The hangers are so slim that they save a ton of space and are perfect for hanging all of those pieces that have a tendency to slip off, like strappy tops and dresses. And you can buy these handy velvet hanger clips if you want to hang trousers or skirts, or hang pieces together. Plus they’re not too expensive, so it’s a win-win.”

£24.99 (WAS £29.99) AT AMAZON

Philips Electric Toothbrush Amazon Prime Day Deal - 62% off Philips Sonicare Advanced Whitening Edition Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush An electric toothbrush is definitely one item you need to have in your life - they can remove more plaque and improve gum health than a manual toothbrush, reducing the risk of tooth decay and gum disease. This Phillips model claims to remove up to seven times more plaque than a manual, and it has a special stain-removing system for whiter teeth

£94.99 (WAS £249.99) AT AMAZON

ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Oxygenating Night Cream Amazon Prime Day Deal - 31% off Elemis Pro-Collagen Night Cream ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Oxygenating Night Cream Stacey Solomon loves Elemis’ collagen cream – this is the revolutionary overnight version which has fancy drone peptide technology and Padina Pavonica algae to fight wrinkles and keep skin smooth and radiant. I’m a big fan of Elemis products, and though I haven’t tried this particular cream, it’s been well received at Amazon, with over 1.7k positive reviews and an impressive 4.7 five-star rating.

£108.99 (WAS £158) AT AMAZON

Shark Vacuum Amazon Prime Day Deal - 34% off Shark cordless vacuum cleaner You’d be hard-pressed to find a better price for one of Mrs Hinch’s beloved vacuums than this! This Shark cleaner has anti-hair wrap technology and it transforms into a portable vacuum. It has over 1200 glowing reviews on Amazon. Our Senior Lifestyle Editor Karen Silas loves hers. She says: "It's lightweight, you can separate the battery to charge it so you don't have to plug in the whole vacuum, it has amazing suction power on both wood floors and carpet, and I absolutely love the easy-to-detach handheld vacuum." £199.99 (WAS £299.99) AT AMAZON

Karcher Pressure Washer Amazon Prime Day Deal - 14% off Kärcher K 5 Compact High Pressure Washer If you’re planning a home or garden spruce up – or if you want to get your messy car in order – this nifty little cleaning machine is a lifesaver. It’s another product Stacey Solomon swears by – and she uses it to clean everything!

£250 (WAS £289.99) AT AMAZON

Echo Dot Kids (5th generation) Amazon Prime Day Deal - 58% off Echo Dot Kids (5th generation) If your kids are anything like mine, they probably already know how to use Alexa (I always tell them off for asking the time instead of reading the clock!) the Echo Dot Kids speaker has a whole range of new child-friendly content. They can ask for a story, play music even get help with their homework! It comes with a one-year subscription to Amazon Kids (after that it’s £3.99 a month) and two-year warranty. £26.99 (WAS £64.99) AT AMAZON

